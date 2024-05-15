Mitsubishi Electric and Musashi Energy Solutions Sign Partnership and Co-Development Contract

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) and Musashi Energy Solutions Co., Ltd. (Hokuto City, Yamanashi Prefecture), a subsidiary of Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co., Ltd. (Toyohashi City, Aichi Prefecture), announced today their signing of a partnership and co-development agreement on May 14 for Innovative Energy Storage Devices to be incorporated into Innovative Energy Storage Modules, and Battery Management Systems (BMSs) that monitor and control battery usage for railway operators and rolling stock manufacturers.

Under the joint-development agreement, Mitsubishi Electric’s advanced technologies will be leveraged in Innovative Energy Storage Modules to upgrade Musashi Energy Solutions’ Innovative Energy Storage Devices with functions for vibration resistance, insulation and waterproofing to be utilized in railcars and any other vehicles. The devices are expected to achieve the long service life and high safety levels of Hybrid Supercapacitors (HSCs), as well as high output density not possible with conventional lithium-ion batteries and high-capacity density not possible with conventional HSCs. In addition, the modules are expected to provide optimal output density and capacity density to absorb high regenerative power generated during railcar braking and output running power.

The Innovative Energy Storage Module will enable power storage for hydrogen fuel cell hybrid trains, diesel hybrid trains, overhead catenary-less trains, substation peak shaving, brake resistor replacement, etc., as well as various railway solutions, both onboard and above ground, to support carbon neutrality.

