Vivreau and 4ocean Launch New “Double Your Impact” Initiative to Reduce Ocean Plastic

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--By 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than all fish and mammals combined. Vivreau, North America’s leading sustainable water solution, and 4ocean, a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis, today launch ‘Double Your Impact’. Through the new initiative, the organizations will remove 10 pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean for every Vivreau dispenser purchased and installed before September 30, 2024.

The ‘Double Your Impact’ initiative reflects Vivreau and 4ocean’s commitment to building a more sustainable future. Initially collaborating on the ‘Buy One, Pull One’ initiative earlier this year to remove five pounds of plastic for every dispenser sold, both organizations have intensified their efforts to make an even greater impact.

“ Vivreau is deeply committed to eliminating non-essential single-use plastics. Our partnership with 4ocean is driven by our shared values and joint dedication to environmental preservation,” explains Tom Spillane, Vice President of Technical Excellence with Vivreau. “ We’re excited to continue our partnership and actively contribute to the global fight against plastic pollution through our work together.”

Recognized globally for its state-of-the-art water dispensers, Vivreau provides on-demand micro-filtered still and sparkling water. Vivreau is on a mission to reduce the environmental footprint associated with pre-packaged water, one bottle at a time. By joining forces with 4ocean, Vivreau extends its commitment to sustainability, directly contributing to the removal of plastic debris from the ocean.

“ At 4ocean, we’re stoked to continue working with Vivreau to tackle the ocean plastic crisis and restore the health of the ocean,” said Alex Schulze, CEO and Founder at 4ocean. “ It is amazing to partner with a company that is offering sustainable refill options that encourage people to live a plastic-free lifestyle. Our partnership will have a meaningful impact on the amount of plastic that is entering the ocean, and help support our global cleanup operation.”

As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, 4ocean harnesses the power of business to fund their global cleanup operation. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed over 36 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world’s oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Upon the conclusion of the promotional period, Vivreau will continue removing five pounds of plastic from the ocean for any dispensers installed.

To learn more about the ‘Double Your Impact’ initiative, please visit https://vivreauwater.com/impact/.

About Vivreau

Vivreau embraces this simple idea: local water can be transformed to be even better than the heavily marketed bottled stuff, and at a tiny fraction of the footprint. In 2009, Vivreau Water revolutionized the sustainable office water dispenser market in North America. Vivreau dispensers connect to already existing water sources to provide delicious, micro-filtered still, sparkling, and hot water without the need for plastic bottles or cans. A familiar name in the hospitality sector for enabling restaurants to bottle and sell their own water, and a common sight in offices and boardrooms across North America as a way of increasing morale and brand awareness, Vivreau continues to grow with innovative new solutions for hygiene-sensitive environments.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.