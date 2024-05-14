Mutual of Omaha Elevates Customer Engagement with Acxiom-Designed Intelligence Solution

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom, the global leader in customer intelligence, today announced the successful launch of its custom-built Customer Intelligence Solution (CIS) for industry giant Mutual of Omaha. This initiative reflects Mutual of Omaha's strategic vision of leveraging innovative technologies to enrich customer journeys, streamline operations, and maintain its competitive edge in the market.

Achieving Mutual of Omaha's Goals with Acxiom's Agility and Data-Driven Expertise

Seeking a strategy to quickly modernize its marketing technology stack, Mutual of Omaha turned to Acxiom to create and implement a customer intelligence solution with minimal downtime. Acxiom responded with a solution tailored to meet Mutual's specific requirements and managed a large-scale data migration to the new CIS amid a tight turnaround and without interruption to the customer's experience.

Acxiom’s Customer Intelligence Solution provides Mutual of Omaha with:

Robust and Scalable Data Management: Offering efficiency, improved data integrity, and heightened security, the solution enables Mutual to unify, cleanse, and optimize its extensive first- and third-party data.

Enhanced Customer Understanding: Leveraging the industry-leading Acxiom Real ID™ solution, the CIS harmonizes data and interactions across multiple sources, recognizing the people behind the data points, ensuring Mutual delivers the right message to the right audience when it matters most.

Seamless Adobe Integration: Acxiom upgraded and implemented Mutual's existing Adobe solution on AWS, empowering the creation and execution of personalized marketing campaigns across multiple channels while optimizing workflow efficiencies.

The Power of Collaboration

" This initiative marks a new chapter for Mutual of Omaha," said Yuri Veomett, SVP of Senior Life Solutions at Mutual of Omaha, executive sponsor of the CIS. " We're setting a precedent in the insurance industry—moving beyond traditional customer service models into a world where every interaction is personalized, and every decision is data-driven. Investing in this solution shows our commitment to transitioning from a company that serves customers to one that truly understands them."

" At Acxiom, we view this collaboration with Mutual of Omaha as a blueprint for our future," said Tate Olinghouse, Chief Revenue Officer at Acxiom. " Our work here pushes boundaries beyond traditional data management, moving towards creating ecosystems as dynamic and nuanced as the clients we serve and where insights lead to tangible business outcomes."

About Acxiom

Acxiom® is the global leader in customer intelligence and stands at the forefront of AI- enabled, data-driven marketing. As part of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), we specialize in high-performance solutions that boost customer acquisition and retention while fueling growth for the world's biggest brands and agencies. We transform omnichannel marketing strategies and execution using our AI-powered data and identity foundation, cloud-based data management, and martech and analytics services. For over 55 years, our teams across the US, UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico have helped businesses optimize their marketing and advertising investments while prioritizing customer privacy. Find us on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com, where marketing is made better.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 500 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.