good2grow's “On the Road” Campaign Sets Summer Travel Season in Motion with Sweepstakes

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--good2grow, a leading beverage and snack brand for kids, is helping families embark on a mess- and meltdown-free travel season with the revival of the On the Road campaign. For the third year, the campaign will stir up smiles with its biggest national sweepstakes yet, digital resources for families heading out on their road trip adventures and a partnership with Make-A-Wish Georgia to grant wishes.

Parents can enter the sweepstakes at good2growontheroad.com starting May 13 through July 22 for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes. One winner will be selected each week during the entry period to win a $50 Visa eGift Card to use on gas or activities during their trip and the Ultimate Road Trip Kit that offers everything a family needs for a joy-filled journey, including a kids’ tablet, cooler, plenty of good2grow swag and an assortment of kids' favorite character-topped, mess-free products: Juices, Bigger, Milk and Snackers. good2grow will also award two winners a grand prize package – valued at over $3,000 – including the Ultimate Road Trip Kit, a $2,000 hotel eGift Card and a $500 Visa eGift Card to use on gas or activities.

"As a children’s brand, we understand the challenges of keeping little ones calm and entertained during travel," acknowledged Gunnar Olson, CEO of good2grow. "Our third annual On The Road campaign embodies the core values of good2grow, focusing on giving back and making smiles.”

Through a partnership with Make-A-Wish Georgia, Atlanta-based good2grow will sponsor two families’ road trips to their chosen dream destination of Walt Disney World. To celebrate the families’ upcoming road trips, good2grow will host send-off parties where each family will receive their very own Ultimate Road Trip Kit.

"We’re committed to giving every family the opportunity to create magical memories," remarked Edzra Gibson, vice president of brand marketing. "Road trips give us our most cherished family moments, and we’re delighted to renew our collaboration with Make-A-Wish Georgia and spread joy throughout our Atlanta community."

To learn more about good2grow, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About good2grow

good2grow® inspires kids to eat and drink healthier with an innovative line of better-for-them beverages and snacks. The brand makes smiles for parents and kids alike by combining fun and nutrition, with hundreds of collectable 3D character tops from the hottest names in children’s entertainment, including Disney™, Universal™, Hasbro™, Nickelodeon™, Warner Bros™ and many more. Parents love that the packaging is reusable, dishwasher-safe, recyclable and BPA-free, and that the products contain no artificial colors or flavors. good2grow is available nationally at retailers including Target™, Walmart™, Kwik Trip™, Walgreens™ and CVS™. For more information on the brand and to find a store near you, visit good2grow.com and follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Make-A-Wish® Georgia

Make-A-Wish Georgia creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers, we deliver hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. We aim to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. Since 1995, Make-A-Wish Georgia has granted wishes to children in our local community, contributing to the more than 350,000 wishes granted throughout the U.S. and its territories. For more information about Make-A-Wish Georgia, visit georgia.wish.org/help.