Napier AI and Salt Bank partner to secure NextGen banking in Romania

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Napier AI, the London-based financial crime compliance RegTech, is pleased to its solution as the anti-money laundering (AML) platform for Salt Bank, the first Romanian neobank with the fastest growing in Southeastern Europe.

Napier AI provides its Transaction Screening product in a cloud environment, to Salt Bank. The solution will enable Salt Bank to handle 100s of millions of transactions easily. This award-winning solution is equipped with:

a user-friendly interface with customisable workflows;

Deployment in the cloud;

a sandbox environment for optimising screening configurations;

and configurable dashboards with no-code rule building and AI insights for efficient decision-making.

With its name rooted in the Romanian word for leap, the neobank is set to transform Romanian banking. It offers a top-notch digital experience for the new generation of customers who prefer banking on their smartphones.

The collaboration reinforces Salt Bank’s engagement in having robust tools within the current AML ecosystem, which is being reshaped by dynamic changes in regulations, evolving ML/TF and fraud risks, and ever-increasing customer demand for a seamless online experience. Partnering with an AML RegTech with NextGen technology and scalability will help Salt Bank address consumer demands for faster, more convenient ways to bank and strengthen its AML framework.

“We chose the Napier AI platform because it offered NextGen technology which enables us to strengthen our financial crime controls and matches our drive to offer clients a seamless digital experience, within a robust regulatory compliant environment. It is part of our amazing project to disrupt the Romanian banking sector as its first 100% digital bank Made in Romania. Napier’s cloud-native platform was deployed at speed, delivering us tangible results for financial crime tools when launching as a neobank,” says Gabriela Nistor, CEO of Salt Bank.

“Napier AI’s industry-leading Transaction Screening solution is set to help Salt Bank succeed in setting a new standard for banking in Romania. It is an exciting time for the industry and market, and I am excited to see how we work together to bring best-in-class financial crime compliance to the next generation of digital banking users,” says Greg Watson, CEO, Napier AI.

Napier AI is proud to support Salt Bank in its period of huge growth and set a new standard of excellence in the banking and financial crime compliance industry.

About Napier AI

Napier AI is a RegTech delivering anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to financial institutions, payments firms and buy side firms. Napier AI designs and engineers technological innovation to make a measurable difference in driving down financial crime. Trusted by over 150 institutions worldwide, the company’s platform, Napier AI Continuum, is transforming compliance from a legal obligation to a competitive edge.

About Salt Bank

Salt Bank is based in Romania and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Banca Transilvania Financial Group, the largest financial group in Southeastern Europe. This month, the new digital bank was launched and offers simple, customer-centred financial and banking products and services.

