Binary Defense and Aon Launch New Collaboration to Enhance Cyber Resilience and Risk Management

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Binary Defense, the trusted Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and enterprise defense provider, today announced a collaboration with Aon, a leading global professional services firm, to serve as Aon’s exclusive MDR provider for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Binary Defense's cutting-edge MDR solution provides several critical advantages, including leveraging existing technology and security investments, advanced detection strategy, vast threat intelligence library, robust counterintelligence, threat hunting operations, collective defense and highly tailored solutions based on customers' individual security needs. Its MDR services have been recognized in several analyst reports, including a five-time Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services report and a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Managed Detection and Response, Q2 2023 report. Unlike most providers, which think like defenders, Binary Defense uses the attacker's perspective to guide its security strategy, providing customers with cutting-edge early detection capabilities.

Aon, offering the industry-leading Stroz Friedberg global Incident Response services and named a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, combines decades of cyber risk management insights with its deep cybersecurity consulting experience to enable data-driven decision making when collaborating with clients to better identify and holistically manage cyber risk. Aon’s 2023 Cyber Resilience Report shows that nearly half of all companies (47 percent) have not segregated their end-of-life software from application systems, potentially increasing their vulnerability to cyber threats. Further compounding this issue, 40 percent of companies lack necessary SOC controls, intensifying their exposure to insider risk. Aon recognizes the importance of implementing robust cybersecurity measures, including appropriate security monitoring capabilities, to create a holistic ecosystem to help support clients from risk identification to remediation.

“Clients continue to face a dynamically changing cyber threat landscape and managing cyber risks appropriately is becoming increasingly more complex and costly. As a result, organizations are endeavoring to deploy their cyber security budgets more efficiently across their business,” said David Yaches, Global Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Solutions Consulting, Aon. “This collaboration enables clients to take a more holistic approach to cyber risk management by combining managed detection and response with Aon’s incident response capabilities. Clients benefit from faster visibility into potential threats, improved time to recovery, and greater data-driven insights to effectively remediate vulnerabilities to reduce their risk of serious incidents and mitigate financial impacts to the business.”

“This joint collaboration empowers customers by delivering robust defenses against cyber threats. With our combined expertise, we are dramatically reducing the risk of costly and disruptive cyber-attacks and setting new standards for customers that will significantly improve their overall cybersecurity readiness and posture,” said Bob Meindl, Chief Executive Officer, Binary Defense. “This emphasizes our commitment to making the world a safer place by enabling clients to thrive through improved cyber defenses.”

The collaboration can significantly enhance customer security and improve cyber resilience by providing the visibility clients require to deliver on their monitoring outcomes through Binary Defense’s robust MDR offering which combines an advanced threat analyst team (24x7 SOC) with a unique Open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) strategy that monitors all leading security controls to deliver high-speed, high-fidelity threat detections. The combined effect with Aon’s Digital Forensics Incident Response, Investigations and Risk Transfer services, enables customers to better analyze and respond to threats before they become large-scale incidents, leverage their existing technology stacks and current investments to respond to incidents quickly and effectively, and reduce risk exposure by more closely identifying insurance coverage gaps during renewals.

For more information about Binary Defense’s cyber capabilities, please visit binarydefense.com.

For more information about Aon’s cyber resilience capabilities, please visit aon.com/cyber-resilience.

ABOUT BINARY DEFENSE

Binary Defense is a trusted leader in security operations, supporting companies of all sizes to proactively monitor, detect and respond to cyberattacks. The company offers a personalized Open XDR approach to Managed Detection and Response, advanced Threat Hunting, Digital Risk Protection, Phishing Response, and Incident Response services, helping customers mature their security program efficiently and effectively based on their unique risks and business needs.

With a world-class 24/7 SOC, deep domain expertise in cyber, and sophisticated technology, hundreds of companies across every industry have entrusted Binary Defense to protect their business. Binary Defense gives companies actionable insights within minutes not hours, the confidence in their program to be resilient to ever-changing threats, and the time back that matters most to their business. Binary Defense is also the Trusted Cybersecurity Partner of the Cleveland Browns and partners with PGA TOUR players. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT AON

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues in over 120 countries and sovereignties provide our clients with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon’s newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.