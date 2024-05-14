NinjaOne and Bitdefender Integration Bolsters Security and Builds Resilience

BUCHAREST, Romania & SANTA CLARA, Calif. & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, and NinjaOne®, a leading IT platform for endpoint management, security, and visibility, today announced an integration of their next-generation endpoint protection and management solutions. The integration brings IT and security closer together, allowing organizations to quickly and easily secure all endpoints and strengthen their security posture.

The integration gives joint customers a complete security suite that incorporates both automated endpoint management and advanced endpoint protection. It combines NinjaOne with the Bitdefender GravityZone Platform, a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR), and security across physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The platform delivers deep security context to detections and offers a seamless path to Bitdefender Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

“Organizations run on endpoints, but endpoints are also a major target for cybersecurity threats. NinjaOne’s integration with Bitdefender makes it easier for organizations to manage and secure their endpoints,” said Rahul Hirani, senior vice president of Product Management at NinjaOne. “Now, our joint customers have a solution that incorporates endpoint management, advanced endpoint security, and a deep pool of cybersecurity talent to free up resources and strengthen their security posture.”

The solution’s benefits include:

Real-time threat alerting – As soon as threats are detected in Bitdefender GravityZone, security teams receive an alert in the NinjaOne console to immediately respond, drastically improving overall efficiency to bolster security posture.

– As soon as threats are detected in Bitdefender GravityZone, security teams receive an alert in the NinjaOne console to immediately respond, drastically improving overall efficiency to bolster security posture. One-click threat remediation – Directly from the NinjaOne console, security teams restore, delete, or add exclusions for any threat, reducing the time to remediation and their organizations’ risk of breach incident, malware infection, credential or data theft.

– Directly from the NinjaOne console, security teams restore, delete, or add exclusions for any threat, reducing the time to remediation and their organizations’ risk of breach incident, malware infection, credential or data theft. Automated deployment – With a few simple steps, IT and security teams can quickly deploy Bitdefender GravityZone using NinjaOne policies, freeing up valuable resources to focus on more strategic business and security objectives.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with NinjaOne that unites endpoint management and security,” said Richard Tallman, senior director, worldwide MSP and cloud at Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Businesses are continuously challenged to protect environments (including supply chains) as attacks become more adept at evading detection. The integration of Bitdefender GravityZone and NinjaOne helps our joint customers achieve a layered defense strategy that incorporates powerful endpoint protection, real-time threat detection, and remediation.”

Availability

Bitdefender and NinjaOne’s integration is available now. For more information visit https://www.bitdefender.com/business/products/msp-security-solutions.html.

About NinjaOne

NinjaOne automates the hardest parts of IT, empowering more than 17,000 IT teams with visibility, security, and control over all endpoints. The NinjaOne platform is proven to increase productivity, while reducing risk and IT costs. NinjaOne is consistently ranked #1 for its world-class support and is the top-rated software on G2 in seven categories including endpoint management, remote monitoring and management, and patch management.

Try NinjaOne for free at https://ninjaone.com/freetrialform/.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

