CCF signs an agreement to distribute structured products issued by Morgan Stanley

As announced at the beginning of the new chapter for the bank in January, CCF is expanding its range of solutions to support clients in managing their accounts, projects, and wealth by partnering with top market players.

Morgan Stanley is an international financial services company operating in three major areas: private banking, investment banking, and asset management. With offices in 42 countries, it serves clients worldwide, including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals.

This new agreement allows CCF to broaden its selection of Structured Product issuers and diversify the types of products offered. The first result of this collaboration was launched on 19 March 2024. For more information, please contact your CCF relationship manager.

About CCF: Established in 1917, CCF embarked on a new chapter in its history on 1 January 2024. As a French bank with a focus on wealth and personalized service, CCF provides tailored support to individuals and professionals, emphasizing excellence in relationships, expertise, and simplicity. CCF’s headquarters is located at 103 Rue de Grenelle in Paris 7th arrondissement, and it has branches throughout France.

For further information, visit CCF website. https://ccf.fr/