Netcom Plus Deploys IP Infusion OcNOS® for Service Providers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a global leader in open networking solutions, today announced that Venezuelan-based network service provider Netcom Plus has deployed IP Infusion software products with hardware from Edgecore and UfiSpace to upgrade its backbone network to accommodate modern bandwidth and new features. This deployment is a significant upgrade to an existing MikroTik installation, a configuration that could no longer accommodate current service demands or growth.

Netcom Plus evaluated various upgrade options from vendors including Cisco, SONiC, and Cumulus. While cost was a significant factor, the other solutions also lacked the advanced Service Provider features Netcom Plus required: VPLS tunnels, Layer 2 features, BGP, and OSPF routing. In addition, by deploying OcNOS on Edgecore and UfiSpace networking hardware, Netcom Plus was able to dramatically increase bandwidth capacity, from 10-20 Gbps to an upper capacity of 2.4Tbps.

“It was clear the IP Infusion solution beat out the competition on features alone. When you factor in cost, the choice was obvious,” said Hugo Araujo, CTO for Netcom Plus. “MikroTik is old hardware and software, old processors. OcNOS feels like driving a new car, and the upgrade was plug-and-play directly through IP Infusion.”

“The service provider market will always be important to IP Infusion,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “Because we work closely with our top-tier client partners, listening to their needs, and providing tailored, cost-effective solutions, we have become the premier one-stop shop for the complete networking needs of any organization.”

