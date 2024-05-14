insightsoftware Accelerates Data Analytics Services With Yellowbrick

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yellowbrick Data, the Kubernetes-native data platform company, announced that insightsoftware, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, has selected Yellowbrick for its Angles Enterprise for SAP financial management service.

insightsoftware provides solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, it transforms how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity for more than 32,000 global customers.

With a 5-year growth rate of 425 percent, insightsoftware has faced challenges from rapid expansion, including increased consumption costs, management complexity, and performance bottlenecks in its data warehouse. Recognizing the urgency, they swiftly prioritized addressing these challenges, taking immediate action to resolve them. Analytics accuracy depends on frequent data loads, but users experienced difficulties executing concurrent queries during this refresh process. Yellowbrick addresses this by allowing users to query fresh data without a performance trade-off, thus improving service quality.

Christopher Barnes, VP of Engineering, insightsoftware: “At the heart of Angles Enterprise for SAP is an impossibly complex proprietary data model built to make sense of supply chains in SAP. Yellowbrick provides us with unparalleled data load and query performance on massive datasets, which enables fast insights and drives timely decisions in business-critical use cases. Yellowbrick fits seamlessly into our AWS strategy, providing competitive pricing and advanced data acceleration technology.”

Neil Carson, CEO and Co-Founder of Yellowbrick Data: “insightsoftware operates mission-critical services at a significant scale. Yellowbrick, with its exceptional performance, high concurrency, and efficient resource consumption, aligns perfectly with their requirements. We are thrilled to support their ongoing growth.”

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO. We believe an actionable business strategy begins and ends with accessible financial data. With solutions across financial planning and analysis (FP&A), accounting, and operations, we transform how teams operate, empowering leaders to make timely and informed decisions. With data at the heart of everything we do, insightsoftware enables automated processes, delivers trusted insights, boosts predictability, and increases productivity. Learn more at insightsoftware.com.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data simplifies data management and lowers costs for highly secure private data clouds. Yellowbrick is a scalable, resilient SQL database that uses Kubernetes for cloud compatibility and management. It enables complete control over data by supporting self-hosting in public cloud, hybrid multi-cloud, or on-premises environments. Yellowbrick addresses data residency requirements to comply with local data protection regulations and company security policies.