GMO GlobalSign Granted Increased Certification from TX-Ramp

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GMO GlobalSign, Inc. a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of identity security, digital signing and IoT solutions, today announced it has achieved a Level 2 Certification from TX Ramp. TX-RAMP is the state of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) program delivering technology solutions to state and local government entities. The newest certification achieved by GMO GlobalSign enables the company to provide complete Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) products and solutions to Texas state agencies, institutions of higher education and public community colleges.

GMO GlobalSign first became involved with TX-Ramp last year when it was granted provisional certification. The company was granted Level 2 status on March 27 following submission and DIR approval of the TX-Ramp Acknowledgement and Inventory Questionnaire and the TX-Ramp Level 2 Assessment Questionnaire. Achieving this new level of certification for Texas state agencies and other organizations enables them to have access to Atlas, GMO GlobalSign’s cloud-based certificate lifecycle platform which centralizes all certificate, user and billing activity to simplify deployments and lower total cost of ownership.

Cloud providers such as GMO GlobalSign must demonstrate compliance with TX-Ramp’s security criteria to receive and maintain a certification for a cloud computing service.

“In the last year since we joined the TX-Ramp program on a provisional basis, we have seen the benefits of becoming affiliated with it. By doing so, it has enabled our organization to build relationships with various entities that participate in the TX-Ramp program who we have wanted to connect with,” said Michael Trotta, Director of U.S. Sales, GMO GlobalSign. “With Atlas now available to TX-Ramp member organizations, they will be better able to manage their PKI with a tool that provides the solutions, automation technologies, and expertise greatly needed to deploy digital certificates to secure websites and networks, protect intellectual property and brand reputation, as well as control access to corporate resources.”

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world’s most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GMO GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign is a subsidiary of GMO GlobalSign Holdings, Inc. a member of the Japan-based GMO Internet Group, has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com.