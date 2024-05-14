Powerful AFM Offline Analysis Software Now Available for Oxford Instruments Asylum Research Jupiter XR Large-Sample Atomic Force Microscope

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxford Instruments Asylum Research today announces the release of AR Maps, a new and powerful data analysis software package for the Jupiter XR atomic force microscope (AFM). AR Maps provides roughness information based on ISO standards, generates statistics reports, conducts critical dimension and trench analysis, performs particle analysis, and much more. The new AR Maps software package will ship with all new Jupiter XR AFM systems and will be available as an upgrade for existing customers.

“ The Jupiter XR has become the go-to research AFM for industrial applications with its x5-x20 faster scanning capability vs traditional AFMs, high-resolution imaging performance that improves accuracy and precision, and our exclusive blueDrive tapping mode technology that enhances measurement stability and repeatability,” said Dr. Ben Ohler, Senior Product Line Manager at Oxford Instruments Asylum Research. “ Asylum Research is committed to strengthen efficiency on the Jupiter AFM, so in addition to the Advanced Automation software package introduced a few months ago, we are now offering AR Maps to provide robust offline analysis capabilities.

Capabilities of AR Maps will be shown at an Asylum Research webinar “ Best Practices for Critical Dimension Measurements using AFM: Probe Selection and Data Analysis” scheduled for May 15th at 8am and 6pm PDT. To register for this event, please go to https://afm.oxinst.com/webinars/.

For more information see https://afm.oxinst.com/AR-Maps

