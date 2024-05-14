ReposiTrak Welcomes a Leading Distributor to Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), the world's leader in food traceability and regulatory compliance, leveraging its comprehensive inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, welcomes a major distributor to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). The distributor will use RTN to collect and store the intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for thousands of its suppliers in advance of the January 2026 deadline.

Most of the distributor’s 6,000 suppliers will be impacted by FDA or customer-mandated traceability and are required to share KDEs every time a shipment is sent. As those suppliers join RTN, they will have the ability to share KDEs with this distributor, and also with their other customers.

"The addition of this distributor has nearly doubled the size of the ReposiTrak Traceability Network," stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. "Our platform is uniquely designed to scale, which allows companies of any size – from any part of the supply chain – to join, and which also allows us to serve the broader industry with fast, easy traceability data exchange."

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network is free for retailers and wholesalers and suppliers pay a nominal, per-facility fee to connect to an unlimited number of in-network customers. No additional hardware or software is required and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the FSMA 204 food traceability law.

About ReposiTrak:

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com