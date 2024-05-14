A Global Science and Technology Company Selects ValGenesis VLMS to Digitize its Corporate Validation Process

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ValGenesis, Inc., the market leader in enterprise validation lifecycle management systems (VLMS), today announced that a global science and technology company selected ValGenesis VLMS to digitize the computer system validation process across its manufacturing sites.

The company offers one of the broadest portfolios in the industry for scientists, best-in-class products for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and a fully integrated service organization to support CDMOs and contract testing across traditional and novel procedures.

Hearing about the business transformation capabilities of ValGenesis VLMS from another ValGenesis customer, the company embraced the market-leading capabilities of VLMS to digitize its computer system validation process. The company’s transition away from a conventional, paper-based process is a major step toward 100% digital operations. ValGenesis VLMS is an all-encompassing digital solution that fully manages the validation lifecycle, ensuring accuracy, data integrity, and compliance with worldwide regulatory standards – all without a single piece of paper.

“Computer system validation is a process that comprises numerous verification activities that simply cannot be efficiently carried out on a paper-based system. One of the many features of ValGenesis VLMS is its ability to provide complete traceability, which helps companies ensure quality, manage change, mitigate security risks and meet compliance laws,” says Steve Reynolds, Chief Revenue Officer at ValGenesis. “ValGenesis VLMS covers the whole product lifecycle and provides a digital or technical solution that can bring value to each step of this customer’s validation and manufacturing processes, and their related activities.”

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that is a foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in life science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. This solution is fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements. As the first fully paperless solution for electronic management of validation execution and approval, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.