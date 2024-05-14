SiPearl: Partnership with Samsung Electronics for built-in HBM in Rhea

MAISONS-LAFFITTE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SiPearl, the company building the high-performance low-power European microprocessor for HPC and AI inference, has signed a partnership with Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a world leader in advanced memory technology, to equip its Rhea series with Samsung’s advanced memory solution ideal for HPC and AI applications.

After an extensive market survey, SiPearl has selected the global leading technology company Samsung, and its High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) for its outstanding speed and energy-efficiency combined with a reduced thermal resistance.

This collaboration will enable SiPearl to leverage Rhea family best-in-class performance and energy-efficiency for HPC and AI inference workloads.

“We are excited to contribute to the expansion of SiPearl’s unique supercomputer/AI ecosystem with Samsung’s advanced HBM technology,” said Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. “As the HPC and AI market grows and diverse requirements increase, high-performance, high-bandwidth, low-power solutions are key to support development of the Rhea series in the future. We are committed to delivering memory solutions that can bring superior performance and efficiency for future HPC and AI applications in a close collaboration with SiPearl.”

“At SiPearl, we are thrilled to be a European pioneer in the use of HBM technology in conjunction with Samsung Electronics. Combining our high-performance, low-power microprocessor technologies with built-in HBM is key to meet all the requirements of supercomputing and AI inference workloads. On the fast-growing AI inference market, we think that our product will be a market leading solution for inference Large Language Model (LLM) tasks providing among other things high flexibility to model changes relative to solutions currently in use ”, concluded Philippe Notton, CEO and founder of SiPearl.

About… SiPearl

SiPearl is building the European high-performance low-power microprocessor dedicated to supercomputing and AI inference. This new generation of microprocessors will first target EuroHPC Joint Undertaking ecosystem, which is deploying world-class supercomputing infrastructures in Europe for solving major challenges in medical research, security, energy management and climate with a reduced environmental footprint.

SiPearl is working in close collaboration with its 30 partners from the European Processor Initiative (EPI) consortium - leading names from the scientific community, supercomputing centres and industry - which are its stakeholders, future clients and end-users.

SiPearl employs more than 190 people in France (Maisons-Laffitte, Grenoble, Massy, Sophia Antipolis), Germany (Duisburg), Italy (Bologna) and Spain (Barcelona).

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry, and LED solutions.

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.