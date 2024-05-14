Wellabe Receives Affirmation of Excellent Financial Strength Rating From AM Best

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The independent credit rating agency AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the stable outlooks for Wellabe, Inc.’s six insurance company subsidiaries.

“This affirmation demonstrates our excellent financial foundation and commitment to always be here for our customers. That’s been our promise for 95 years and will continue to be as we fulfill our vision to be the most trusted provider of health and wealth solutions in an increasingly connected world,” said Dave Keith, chief executive officer of Wellabe.

According to AM Best, the rating affirmations of Wellabe’s insurance company subsidiaries reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes at the strongest confidence level. The stable outlooks reflect the continued expectation of Wellabe's balance sheet strength, supported by its risk-adjusted capitalization, which is also expected to remain at the strongest level.

“Our legendary ride is more than a testament to success and resilience — it is an adventure filled with growth, opportunity, and innovation, made possible by the talents, time, and passion of Wellabe’s team members,” Keith said.

AM Best is a global credit agency, news publisher, and data analytics provider celebrating 125 years specializing in the insurance industry. The company is the world’s oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For the latest Best’s Credit Ratings, access www.ambest.com.

