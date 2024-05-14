HYAS Infosec and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Protective DNS and Advanced Adversary Infrastructure Insight to the Public Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HYAS Infosec, an adversary infrastructure platform provider that offers unparalleled visibility, protection and security against all kinds of malware and attacks, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as HYAS’ Master Government Aggregator®, bringing the company’s industry leading HYAS Protect protective Domain Name System (DNS) and HYAS Insight threat intelligence and investigation platforms to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to further enable Government agencies in taking decisive, proactive steps to substantially reduce their cybersecurity risks,” said David Ratner, CEO at HYAS. “Together we provide unprecedented, preemptive control and forward-looking intelligence for ransomware, malware, phishing and other cyber attacks to help organizations to thwart their intended impacts, drive toward cyber resiliency and gain awareness of potential future threats.”

“With the addition of HYAS solutions to our portfolio, we now offer our customers independently proven visibility, protection and security against various forms of malware and attacks,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “This ensures their resilience against dynamic attack vectors, surfaces or techniques utilized to breach their environment – even those that are unprecedented or unseen. Carahsoft and our reseller partners are eager to provide Government agencies with streamlined access to solutions that identify, track and prevent cyber attacks as they become more sophisticated.”

HYAS solutions help Government agencies align to DNS security requirements set forth by Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Defense (DoD). Considered a “must-have” by CISA and the NSA, Protective DNS is an essential component of the Public Sector’s security posture, as well as a critical element of the Cybersecurity Model Maturity Certification (CMMC) framework.

Globally recognized independent research institute AV-TEST GmbH tested HYAS Protect and found it provides exceptionally high levels of cybersecurity protection. The solution leverages intelligence and data derived from the HYAS Adversary Infrastructure Platform to uniquely analyze and correlate data points together for increased efficacy and deeper insights.

HYAS solutions include its award-winning HYAS Insight threat intelligence and investigation platform and HYAS Protect Protective DNS solution, available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, please contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or HYAS@carahsoft.com; or visit the Carahsoft HYAS webpage to learn more about HYAS’ solutions.

About HYAS

HYAS is a world-leading authority on cyber adversary infrastructure and communication to that infrastructure. HYAS is dedicated to protecting organizations and solving intelligence problems through detection of adversary infrastructure and anomalous communication patterns.

We help businesses see more, do more, and understand more in real time about the nature of the threats they face. HYAS turns metadata into actionable threat intelligence, actual adversary visibility, and protective DNS that renders malware inoperable. For more information visit HYAS.com.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. Our cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com