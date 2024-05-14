DOOR to Host Reveal Event for the Future of Living and Unlocking the Honest Day's Worker

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Latch, Inc., soon to be DOOR, announced it will host a virtual reveal event on June 4, 2024 to unveil its first major set of products and services focused on reinventing how we live in our residences. The new system and services take advantage of a multitude of developments that the company has been working on behind the scenes.

The goal of increasing Net Operating Income (NOI) for customers remains a core focus of the company alongside its mission of unlocking the Honest Day’s Worker. “I’m excited to unveil to our customers, partners, and Honest Day’s Workers what we’ve been working so hard on,” said Jamie Siminoff, Chief Doorman. “Myself and the team are now focused on reinventing how we live and delivering technology that will result in happier residents, better economics for owners, and truly INDEPENDENT Honest Day’s Workers. See you on June 4—I’ll be at the DOOR.”

Tune in to DOOR.com at 8 a.m. CT on Tuesday, June 4 to learn more.

About DOOR

DOOR is on a mission to unlock the Honest Day’s Worker—the proud builders and service providers that deliver critical services such as housing, property management, transportation, cleaning, and dog walking. Every Honest Day’s Worker deserves technology and products that enable them to deliver best-in-class experiences, while getting the most economic benefit from their hard work. With a platform that puts service providers in control of their businesses on their terms, from scheduling to invoicing, DOOR is here to serve the ones who serve us all. The DOOR team wakes up every day to fight, build, and invent to make the Honest Day’s Worker’s life easier; and they won’t stop until they do. Visit www.DOOR.com to learn more.