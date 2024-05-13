Open Lending Partners with Core Specialty Insurance Holdings

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions recently partnered with Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“Core Specialty”), enabling Core Specialty to begin providing credit default insurance policies for Open Lending’s Lenders Protection™ platform.

“One of the central reasons why auto lenders have come to rely upon Open Lending and our Lenders Protection platform is that we have had the stability and firm backing from our A-rated insurance carriers,” said Chuck Jehl, Interim CEO of Open Lending. “We are pleased to have Core Specialty join us in adding to that stability on behalf of our lenders and the consumers they serve.”

About Open Lending:

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.