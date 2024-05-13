Empatica and McRoberts Partnership Achieves 200+ Endpoints and Opens Platform to External Algorithm Developers

The FDA-cleared Empatica Health Monitoring Platform will host all 71 McRoberts endpoints, which will be monitored using Empatica's EmbracePlus wearable. With a modular design, it can be worn on the wrist, waist, hip and other locations on the body, providing a range of versatile digital health measures. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empatica, a pioneer in digital biomarker development and patient monitoring driven by AI, and McRoberts, one of the leaders in ambulatory monitoring of physical activity, announce the integration of all 71 McRoberts endpoints in Empatica’s digital biomarkers portfolio and FDA-cleared platform, bringing its total offering to over 200.

The additional digital biomarkers will enhance the Empatica Health Monitoring Platform with new measures in categories including activity monitoring, energy expenditure, and sleep movements, and introduce key Functional Mobility Assessments such as the sit-to-stand test, gait test, timed up & go test, sway test, and stair test, which play a crucial role in assessing physical function and mobility in clinical care and research settings.

“ This partnership shows a maturing digital health industry,” said Matteo Lai, Empatica’s CEO and Co-Founder. “ Established players are joining forces to provide a one-stop solution to sponsors across the world. You can get the best medical technology and validated measures with a long clinical history in the same place: this means less setup time, costs and patient burden.”

“ We are delighted to share the news of our partnership with Empatica,” said Martijn Niessen, CEO at McRoberts. “ Combining our mobility analytics with their versatile platform and extensive array of physiological and behavioral biomarkers promises immense benefits for both our customers.”

The partnership cements the Empatica Health Monitoring Platform’s ability to be fully compatible with validated third-party algorithms. It is also the first known instance where an already established provider moves from using their proprietary wearable to a different device platform, allowing them to focus more energies on developing new endpoints. This showcases the confidence placed in Empatica’s technology, particularly in the monitoring capabilities of the EmbracePlus wearable. It also paves the path to additional partnerships, making it a true platform for other digital biomarker developers to have algorithms implemented in large-scale initiatives without needing to worry about the development of dedicated hardware and compatible software.

The McRoberts algorithms are available to all Enterprise plan users of the Empatica Health Monitoring Platform. Visit Empatica’s website to find out more, or reach out directly to Empatica at research@empatica.com.

About Empatica

Empatica Inc is a pioneer in continuous, unobtrusive remote health monitoring driven by AI. Empatica's FDA-cleared platform and technology are used by thousands of institutional partners for research purposes, in studies examining stress, sleep, epilepsy, migraine, depression, addiction, and other conditions. Its flagship medical wearable, EmbracePlus, has been developed with key partners including HHS, USAMRDC, and the NASA-funded TRISH.

About McRoberts

McRoberts specializes in providing comprehensive solutions for assessing human mobility both in daily life and laboratory settings. McRoberts introduced its first algorithm and wearable sensor system for activity monitoring in 1994. Since then, their MoveMonitor and MoveTest solutions have been extensively utilized in clinical trials, healthcare, and academic research.