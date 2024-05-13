Wyoming Department of Corrections and NaphCare Announce Partnership to Provide Comprehensive Healthcare Services Statewide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & CHEYENNE, Wyo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a commitment to the safety and well-being of its inmates, the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC) is proud to announce its new partnership with leading correctional healthcare company, NaphCare. Through a recently awarded contract, NaphCare will oversee healthcare services across the WDOC’s five correctional facilities beginning July 1, 2024. To prepare for the start-up of services, NaphCare will provide transition services in May and June of 2024.

Through this partnership, NaphCare will provide medical, mental health, dental, and pharmaceutical care for inmates housed in WDOC’s facilities. The WDOC will also integrate NaphCare’s corrections-specific electronic health record and comprehensive medical management system, TechCare, to efficiently connect clinical protocols to inmates’ specific needs and deliver reliable recordkeeping compliant with national standards. These innovative solutions aim to improve care delivery, staff efficiency and communication, compliance, documentation, and reporting across all WDOC correctional facilities.

“NaphCare is honored to partner with the Wyoming Department of Corrections as an extension of our mission to improve and save lives in corrections,” said Brad McLane, NaphCare Chief Executive Officer. “We’re dedicated to elevating the health and welfare of every patient through our innovative solutions and look forward to serving the state of Wyoming.”

“The WDOC looks forward to this new evolution in health care delivery for Wyoming's incarcerated individuals. NaphCare brings a lot of energy and compassion into this partnership, and we are confident in their ability to provide quality care,” said Daniel Shannon, Director of the WDOC. “I also want to provide recognition to our previous provider for their years of service to those who were confined, and I certainly appreciate the staff members who are willing to continue providing services to our State.”

NaphCare currently partners with 170 local, state and federal facilities across 34 states to provide proactive, preventative healthcare services, technology solutions, and administrative services.

About NaphCare, Inc.

NaphCare, Inc., partners with local, state and federal government agencies nationwide to provide innovative healthcare, technology and administrative solutions for complex problems within the correctional system. The company’s industry-leading approach to correctional healthcare includes designing and implementing evidence-based clinical programs to address the specific challenges of the corrections environment. Above all, NaphCare aims to make a positive impact in the communities they serve. NaphCare is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Additional information can be found on the company’s website: www.naphcare.com

About Wyoming Department of Corrections

The WDOC’s mission is to contribute to public safety by exercising reasonable, safe, secure, and humane management, while actively providing offenders opportunities to become law-abiding citizens. One of the WDOC’s top priorities is providing quality medical and mental health services to inmates committed to our care. The WDOC believes this partnership with NaphCare will allow quality treatment services to continue. Additional information can be found on the WDOC’s website: corrections.wyo.gov.