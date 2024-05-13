CLEW Medical Secures FDA Clearance for Second-Generation AI Models

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEW Medical, a clinical surveillance and predictive analytics company, today announced that its second-generation, AI/machine-learning models for predicting patient deterioration have received 510(k) clearance from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). This marks a significant milestone for CLEW, following its pioneering FDA clearance as a class II medical device in 2021.

“At CLEW, we understand the significance of using AI to enhance care for critically ill patients,” said Paul Roscoe, CLEW CEO. “We are committed to fostering trust among caregivers, while offering them the most sophisticated and accurate clinical predictions available on the market by adhering to the most stringent regulatory processes. AI and machine-learning technology in this space must undergo the same level of scrutiny and diligence in design, development, testing, and validation as other medical devices used by clinicians.”

Obtaining this FDA 510(k) clearance required CLEW to fulfill all standard prerequisites applicable to medical devices. This involves a thorough assessment of safety and performance data, along with extensive experimentation. The FDA also approved the company’s proposed PCCP (pre-authorized change control plan) to allow certain future changes to the system input data set without needing to file a new 510(k).

Built upon proprietary, machine-learning derived prediction models and rules-based best practices, the CLEW platform offers health systems an early identification of a patient’s risk of deterioration. A recent peer-reviewed study published in CHEST Journal notably found that predictions from the CLEW platform were at least five times more accurate than alerts from the leading telemedicine system and generated 50 times fewer alarms than other monitoring systems. For more information about that study, click here.

About CLEW Medical, Inc.

CLEW offers the first FDA-cleared, class II medical device, AI/ML-based clinical predictive models for critical care as a part of its intelligent clinical surveillance platform. Its ability to offer accurate, predictive insights around patient deterioration allows health systems to optimize patient interventions, decreasing mortality and reducing complications & readmissions. Its proprietary models offer an optimal balance of precision and sensitivity, which results in fewer high-risk notifications, reducing alarm fatigue amongst providers and clinicians. For more information, visit clewmed.com.