LM Energy Announces Expansion of Northern Delaware Basin Natural Gas Gathering System

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LM Energy Holdings, LLC (LM) today announced it has entered into definitive long-term agreements with multiple top-tier producer customers to support significant expansions of its gas gathering systems in Eddy and Lea counties, New Mexico.

Expansion Overview

LM has begun constructing multiple new compressor stations and approximately 70 miles of new, large-diameter, low-and-high-pressure gas pipelines, including a 27-mile, 20-inch high-pressure pipeline that will connect the company’s existing Touchdown gas gathering system to multiple gas processing facilities near Loving, New Mexico. The new high-pressure pipeline will provide over 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of critical delivery capacity out of the North Carlsbad area. Upon completion of the planned expansion projects, which will enter service throughout the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025, LM’s systems will consist of 10 compressor stations and 150 miles of gas gathering pipelines with a total capacity of approximately 500 MMcf/d.

CEO Perspective

“The successful commercialization of these growth projects with multiple blue-chip customers is a testament to the strategic positioning of our assets and our relentless focus on customer service,” said Elliot Gerson, Chief Executive Officer at LM. “Upon completion, our system will provide our customers with much-needed flow assurance and unlock their plans to aggressively develop this extremely high-quality acreage.”

For more information, including an updated operations map, please visit the LM Energy website.

About LM

LM Energy Holdings, LLC is a midstream oil and gas company based in Dallas, Texas. LM is focused on operational excellence and creative solutions for its producer partners across all commodities in the United States. For more information visit www.LMEnergyPartners.com.