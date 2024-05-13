Siyata Mobile’s Inclusion in Large U.S. Wireless Carrier’s ‘Free Feature Phone for Life’ Promotion Opens Massive Market Opportunity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq: SYTA, SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today expanded on the market opportunity for its SD7 Handset with one of the largest U.S. cellular carriers.

As a follow-on to the Company’s press release issued on May 13, 2024, the Company made the following statement about the market opportunity. The original press release is available on the Company’s website at https://ir.siyata.net/single-news-releases/?storyId=5666228106561504.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, commented, "Inclusion in one of the largest U.S. cellular carrier’s ‘Free Feature Phone for Life’ promotion opens up a massive market opportunity for our SD7 handsets. This carrier serves more than 100 million subscribers and has tremendous brand recognition. Under the terms of our agreement, our devices are priced aggressively to scale our unit sales and drive growth. We expect this promotional program will increase visibility of our products in the marketplace and increase accessibility for organizations that are seeking secure and reliable communications solutions.”

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire, and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit www.siyata.net and unidencellular.com to learn more.

FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Siyata's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Siyata could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Siyata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Siyata undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites and social media have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites or social media is not incorporated by reference into this press release.