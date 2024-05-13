Sensible Weather Partners With Roamly to Offer Weather Guarantees to Travelers Using RV Rental Platform, Outdoorsy

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensible Weather, the leading weather protection provider for travel and outdoor experiences, announces its partnership with the first API-enabled, digital insurance platform Roamly, to offer Weather Guarantees to travelers booking their next trip on RV rental platform, Outdoorsy.

“Roamly Weather by Sensible” gives travelers booking RVs on Outdoorsy peace of mind by issuing proactive reimbursements when their experiences are affected by undesirable weather. Just in time for unpredictable spring and summer weather, this partnership with Roamly, Outdoorsy’s embedded insurtech provider, will allow guests to protect their experience and purchase by adding a Weather Guarantee to their RV reservation.

Roamly underpins the Outdoorsy rental marketplace and is designed to embed into other online marketplaces, enhancing guest and host experiences with quick and agile insurance software. By launching “Roamly Weather by Sensible,” Roamly can offer travelers an innovative weather protection product that is complementary to its suite of insurance products. With “Roamly Weather by Sensible,” payouts are initiated automatically via text message based on pre-set parameters for rain or heat, which means no haggling or claims processes for travelers. “Roamly Weather By Sensible” will refund Outdoorsy customers who add a Weather Guarantee to their reservation up to 100% of their daily rate in real-time, based on the daily forecast.

"With RV rentals continuing to surge as Outdoorsy sees record bookings and 76% new users, we recognize the growing desire for outdoor adventure and want to encourage those looking to get out there to enjoy stress-free adventures," says Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Sensible Weather CEO & Founder. "To offer our Weather Guarantee through Roamly is our way of helping to make the unpredictable more predictable and provide Outdoorsy travelers with peace of mind."

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sensible Weather to empower our customers to travel worry-free and provide another layer of protection to feel confident when booking their outdoor adventures,” says Jeff Cavins, CEO & Founder at Roamly. “This new Roamly Weather by Sensible product helps travelers enjoy peace of mind and comfort while on the road – knowing they have coverage as they wander despite any unpredictable or undesirable weather.”

To learn more about Sensible Weather, visit sensibleweather.com, or book with Outdoorsy here.

ABOUT SENSIBLE WEATHER

Sensible Weather combines the latest weather, financial and risk management technologies to develop seamless products and services that allow consumers to confidently get out and experience the world around them. The Weather Guarantee, launched in 2021, proactively reimburses travel, outdoor and event experience consumers in the event of disruptive weather such as rain or extreme temperatures. With over 200,000 Weather Guarantees sold, Sensible has helped a rapidly growing list of businesses worldwide neutralize the impact of an unpredictable climate by increasing customer satisfaction and providing incremental revenue. For more information, please visit sensibleweather.com.

ABOUT ROAMLY

Roamly, part of the Outdoorsy Group, is the first full-stack insurtech for travel enthusiasts with an embedded offering that brings RV insurance to make owners' vehicles 'rent ready.' Roamly provides a suite of unique digital insurance products that eliminate the commercial use exclusion clause that prohibits online renting activity. Roamly underpins outdoorsy.com and allows other peer-to-peer marketplaces to embed professional and personal insurance products – such as rental insurance, trip and travel insurance, and protections such as weather and roadside assistance – directly to customers through simple booking flows. For more information, visit www.roamly.com.