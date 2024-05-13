Ajax Therapeutics Raises $95 Million Series C Financing To Advance First-in-Class Type II JAK2 Inhibitor, AJ1-11095, Into The Clinic

NEW YORK & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ajax Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation JAK inhibitors for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $95 million Series C financing. Proceeds from the financing will be used to support the clinical development of Ajax’s first-in-class Type II JAK2 inhibitor, AJ1‑11095, for the treatment of myelofibrosis, as well as advancing the company’s pipeline of treatments for MPNs.

The financing was led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives with participation by Eli Lilly and Company, Vivo Capital, RA Capital Management, Point72 and existing investors EcoR1 Capital, Boxer Capital, Schrödinger, Inc. and Inning One Ventures. Concurrent with the financing, Amit Sinha, Head of Life Sciences Investing and Ming Cheah, PhD, Vice President, within Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, joined Ajax’s board of directors.

“We’re pleased to have attracted this level of support from such distinguished life sciences investors and biopharmaceutical companies in addition to our existing investor syndicate,” said Martin Vogelbaum, co-founder and CEO of Ajax Therapeutics. “We are now well positioned to bring much needed innovation to the field of JAK inhibitors for the treatment of MPNs and look forward to advancing AJ1‑11095 into the clinic for myelofibrosis later this year.”

AJ1-11095 was designed by Ajax, through our collaboration with Schrödinger, using structure-based drug design and computational methods at scale, to selectively bind the Type II conformation of the JAK2 kinase and to provide greater efficacy with disease modification compared to all currently approved JAK2 inhibitors which bind the Type I conformation of JAK2. Additionally, AJ1-11095 has been shown in preclinical studies to maintain efficacy against MPN cells that become resistant to chronic Type I JAK2 inhibition.

“Despite significant advances brought by the introduction of JAK inhibitors, patients with MPNs continue to have major unmet needs as current therapies, including Type I JAK2 inhibitors, often fail to provide adequate symptomatic relief and have little effect on the underlying disease,” said Amit Sinha, Head of Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “We look forward to working with Ajax’s management team to bring novel therapies, such as AJ1-11095, to patients with myelofibrosis.”

“JAK2 overactivation is central to the pathogenesis of MPNs and a Type II JAK2 inhibitor has the potential to address MPNs beyond myelofibrosis, including patients with polycythemia vera and essential thrombocythemia” said Ming Cheah, a Vice President in Life Sciences Investing at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. “We are proud to support the Company in delivering a new generation of transformational treatments for MPN patients.”

“This financing reinforces the value of Ajax’s approach to inhibiting JAK2 with its Type II inhibitor, AJ1-11095,” said Dr. Ross Levine, Ajax co-founder and Chair of Ajax’s Scientific Advisory Board, Senior Vice President for MH Translational Research and Member of the Human Oncology and Pathogenesis Program at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. “My lab has been studying Type II inhibition of JAK2 for over 10 years and we believe AJ1-11095 possesses the unique therapeutic properties and disease modifying effects of a highly selective and potent Type II JAK2 inhibitor and we’re excited to bring it to patients with MF.”

About Ajax Therapeutics

Ajax Therapeutics, Inc. is pursuing uniquely selective approaches to develop novel next generation therapies for myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), including myelofibrosis. By combining the deep cancer and structural biology insights of our founding scientists with the industry’s most advanced computational drug discovery and protein structure platforms, we aim to discover and develop more precisely designed therapies to address the significant unmet needs for patients with MPNs.

About Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $450 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, life sciences, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, and sustainability. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. Goldman Sachs has over $2.8 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of March 31, 2024.

NOTE: Dr. Ross Levine serves on the board of directors of, has provided advisory services for, and has equity interests in Ajax Therapeutics. Dr. Levine also has intellectual property rights and interests that MSK has licensed to Ajax. MSK has intellectual property rights and other financial interests related to Ajax.