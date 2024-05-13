AppCrown and Future Advice Unveil the Future of Wealth & Asset Management with Zero Touch CRM Update Technology, a Digital Advisor Messaging Service that Automatically Connects Wealth & Asset Management with Relationships & Investment Advisors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppCrown, a privately held technology company based in New York, is pleased to announce the leading Digital Advisor Messaging Service for asset management firms, solving the critical hurdle of reaching more relationships and investment advisors through secured Enterprise CRM platforms such as Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (“FSC”). AppCrown selected Future Advice as the delivery partner to help deliver the Future of Wealth & Asset Management.

Wealth & Asset management firms face tremendous hurdles to connect with relationships in this ever-evolving digital era. In the face of AI-led promises and CRM implementation hurdles, wealth & asset management firms must go beyond client portals and asset management website tracking technologies, such as cookies, and beyond manual email-based outreach strategies. For these reasons, AppCrown’s Digital Advisor Messaging Service was launched in Q4’2023, enabling independent RIAs and institutional asset management firms to expand relationship capacity by nearly 200% over three months. Zero Touch unlocks AUM growth capacity.

The Digital Advisor Messaging Service accelerates asset management growth, distribution, and revenue by:

Zero Touch Practice Analytics – From Future Advice: The technology removes the need to update CRMs such as Salesforce Financial Services Cloud manually and removes the need to copy/paste information into Salesforce manually; powerful, this changes the entire CRM experience. Client Pre & Post meeting agenda management is fully automated through Zero Touch solutions.

Zero Touch Technology – From AppCrown: Traditional methods of managing leads require manual email communications, manual copying and pasting, and updates of CRM lead records, supplemented with manual chasing down the relationship. With rising human capital costs, these traditional asset management relationship management methodologies are high-cost activities that comprise operating margins. AppCrown’s Zero Touch Digital Advisor Messaging Service upgrades this traditional process with a Zero Touch AI-enabled digital lead/client capture and auto-CRM update solution that exponentially increases the AUM capacity per employee and asset management sales teams.

Lead360 insights Zero Touch: AppCrown Zero Touch Digital Advisor Messaging Service goes beyond manual data entry into CRM with automated CRM updates to Salesforce leads object and automated next best action for a transformative pipeline experience.

A fully automated AI-driven lead-to-client digital workflow process that converts leads to clients in the shortest time possible. “This is the automated lead data capture and updates critical to fast-track distribution for an asset management firm; this is the digital action before the next best action,” said Ted Tsung, CEO of AppCrown.

Zero Touch CRM Experiences: The Digital Advisor Messaging Service reduces the need for the sales team to chase leads and lose time to qualify the relationship; the entire interaction is done through a secured digital framework, leveraging Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, and through AppCrown’s Zero Touch Digital Advisor Messaging Service, client feedback is auto-captured and auto-updates into Salesforce fields across leads, accounts, contacts, and even the person account model within Salesforce Financial Services Cloud. The net result is a fully autonomous CRM experience that adopts Salesforce Financial Services Cloud.

Zero Touch Asset Management Network: Future Advice has created a Zero Touch network for institutional asset management firms, establishing the industry standards for the Zero Touch framework for the future of asset management and qualified distribution to investment advisors of all types and sizes.

By using AppCrown’s Digital Advisor Messaging Service, wealth & asset management firms can securely extend Salesforce Financial Services Cloud beyond lead management capabilities into a pro-active lead/client feedback engine.

AppCrown selected Future Advice to deliver the Future of Asset Management. Future Advice is a leading market research firm that works with asset management firms to restructure their digital strategy through a hybrid “Asset One” framework.

Future Advice’s CEO, Franklin Tsung, said, “The asset management industry needs a new framework to handle distribution in the digital age, and just having a Salesforce isn’t going to cut it. Asset management needs to consider a true digital 360 engagement solution that connects leads to service and eliminates every manual process in between to stay ahead of rivals.”

About AppCrown

AppCrown LLC, a privately held technology company based in New York, has led CRM integration delivery and RIA innovations. Since 2007, AppCrown has delivered complex financial data integrations, including multi-custodian and portfolio management system integrations for enterprise CRMs such as Salesforce. AppCrown enabled some of the largest historical custodians, such as TD Ameritrade Institutional, to deliver an OEM of Salesforce.

About Future Advice

Future Advice, www.futureadvice.com, is a privately held market research and market strategy company based in New York. For nearly 15 years, Future Advice has organized with former CEOs, financial sponsors, and wealth management firms to craft market share-winning strategies ranging from M&A, Private Equity, Family Office Strategies, and Enterprise Software Sales Delivery.