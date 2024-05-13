Sally Hansen® and LoveShackFancy Partner for an Elegantly Ethereal Collection of Hand-Picked Nail Polishes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sally Hansen® is delighted to announce a new partnership with fashion house LoveShackFancy for a fairytale collection of hand-picked Color Therapy™ polish shades! This new Sally Hansen® Color Therapy™ x LoveShackFancy collection is designed to perfectly complement the dreamy runway pieces from LoveShackFancy’s newest Spring ’24 collection.

Inspired by the vintage and feminine aesthetic of LoveShackFancy’s iconic style, this range of curated Sally Hansen® Color Therapy™ nourishing polishes are the perfect companion to achieve a romantic dream-like manicure. Ranging from enchanting hues to whimsical soft shades, this collection of 5 dreamy tones of Sally Hansen®’s Color Therapy™ offers gorgeous color that cares while you wear, featuring a patented argan oil formula that fuses intensive nourishment and instant moisture for healthy looking nails. Pair with the Topcoat for a glossy shine and extended wear.

The limited-edition special packaging includes a floral sticker graphic on each bottle cap inspired by LoveShackFancy’s ethereal style. Wrap yourself in romance with the enchanting duo pack featuring 2 polishes from the collection!

“The dreamy, feminine, and romantic storytelling of LoveShackFancy’s designs is what drew Sally Hansen® to the brand for this stylish, fashion-forward collaboration. When you wear one of the brand’s elegant designs, you’ll want to accessorize with colors and hues that complement the outfit. We knew Sally Hansen® could offer the perfect range of polishes to create an equally chic manicure! The carefully selected polishes offer amazing color pay off and shine to give your next at-home manicure a salon quality lift that’s fit for the runway.” – Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer of Coty Consumer Beauty.

The Sally Hansen® Color Therapy™ x LoveShackFancy collection features a range of 5 Color Therapy™ shades that complement their Spring 2024 collection:

Color Therapy™ shades

Fleur-T

Pink I'll Sleep In

Rosy Quartz

Tulle Much

Top Coat

Duo Pack (Fleur-T + Rosy Quartz)

The Sally Hansen® Color Therapy™ x LoveShackFancy individual shades will be available starting May 2024 at CVS. Duo pack only available at Walgreens and LoveShackFancy.com. For more information, please visit sallyhansen.com.

ABOUT LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand—a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 17 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Gap, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Supergoop, Hurley, American Girl and Bandier. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

ABOUT SALLY HANSEN

Sally Hansen Inc. is a Global beauty brand, first founded in 1946 by Sally Hansen herself. The groundbreaking Hard As Nails product, patented in 1957, marked the beginning of Sally Hansen's legacy. Through the decades, Sally Hansen has become synonymous with cutting-edge beauty solutions and creativity without limits, pushing the boundaries of innovation year after year.

Today, Sally Hansen is committed to creating hardworking beauty products and making salon-quality results available to everyone at-home. With a rich heritage of innovation and a dedication to customer satisfaction, the brand's mission is to make self-care a state-of-mind and empower individuals with the confidence to express their unique beauty. Learn more at sallyhansen.com or Instagram

ABOUT COTY

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 130 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to making a positive impact on the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.