WHOOP Announces Global Partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

The partnership and investment from Ronaldo coincide with the announcement of WHOOP expanding its availability to Gulf Cooperation Council regions - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain - in addition to Hong Kong, Israel, Korea, and Taiwan. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WHOOP, the human performance company, today announced Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary football icon, as an official global ambassador and investor. This represents one of Ronaldo's most significant investments to date. Ronaldo joins the company’s growing roster of global ambassador investors, including Patrick Mahomes, Michael Phelps, Eli Manning, Rory McIlroy, and more. Announced earlier this morning on Instagram Live, this partnership signifies the company’s global growth trajectory and commitment to revolutionizing the world of human performance.

The partnership between WHOOP and Ronaldo is an obvious one. Ronaldo’s success has been built on an obsession to perform at the highest levels. First to training, last to leave - former teammates speak of his dedication to self improvement having been the driving force behind his success. Cristiano is still performing at a very high level. He was the highest scorer in the World in 2023, is currently the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, and is preparing for the Euros this summer. Ronaldo and WHOOP will partner on product development and leverage data-driven insights to help deliver the best health and fitness coaching for athletes and humanity broadly.

“Cristiano has been a WHOOP member for a number of years, and we’re proud to strengthen our relationship further through this partnership,” said Will Ahmed, WHOOP Founder and CEO. “Cristiano’s relentless pursuit of improvement and perfection mirrors our mission. We are looking forward to collaborating with him to share unprecedented insights into his training and recovery methods. Together, we'll unveil exciting product collaborations to enhance the WHOOP experience for our members.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest players in the history of football, has achieved unparalleled success across various prestigious football leagues worldwide, including the Premier League (Manchester United 2003-09; 2021-23), LaLiga (Real Madrid 2009-18), Serie A (Juventus 2018-22), and most recently, the Saudi Pro League (Al Nassr 2022-Present). As the leading scorer in the history of top-level association football globally, with 891 goals and counting, Ronaldo has won seven league titles and five UEFA Champions Leagues and is a five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or.

Ronaldo has also represented his home country of Portugal in international competition with the senior team since 2003, appearing in 206 matches to date and scoring 128 goals. His contributions have led Portugal to victory in the UEFA European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League title in 2019.

“WHOOP has had a transformative impact on my life both on and off the pitch, and I’m honored to join the team as an investor,” said Cristiano Ronaldo. “I wear WHOOP while training, sleeping, and recovering. It’s been one of the most important tools helping me elevate my game and monitor my health. I look forward to working with WHOOP to continue to raise the bar on WHOOP features and coaching.”

The partnership and investment from Ronaldo coincide with the announcement of WHOOP expanding its availability to Gulf Cooperation Council regions - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain - in addition to Hong Kong, Israel, Korea, and Taiwan. Furthermore, by the time of the announcement, WHOOP will have extended its shipping services to India, Mexico, and Brazil, ensuring a seamless experience for members across these markets.

For more information on WHOOP x Ronaldo, please visit www.whoop.com/cr7.

ABOUT WHOOP

WHOOP, the human performance company, offers a wearable health and fitness coach to help people achieve their goals. The WHOOP membership provides best-in-class wearable technology, actionable feedback, and recommendations across recovery, sleep, training, and health. WHOOP serves professional athletes, Fortune 500 CEOs, executives, fitness enthusiasts, military personnel, frontline workers, and anyone looking to improve their performance. WHOOP Unite is a comprehensive solution dedicated to supporting organizations across a wide range of industries with coaching, organizational insights, and health programs. Studies show WHOOP can positively change behavior, increase sleep, and improve physiological biomarkers. Founded in 2012, WHOOP is based in Boston and has raised more than $400 million in venture capital. The latest round of financing made WHOOP the world's most valuable standalone wearables company. Visit WHOOP.com for more information and connect with WHOOP on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.