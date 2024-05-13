LibDib Announces Integration with Diverse Powered Brands™ to Amplify Diversity in Beverage Distribution

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib, an innovative web-based distribution platform, is proud to announce its integration and collaboration with Diverse Powered Brands™, the premier centralized B2B global digital catalog for diverse suppliers in the beverage alcohol industry. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in LibDib's mission to revolutionize beverage distribution by integrating Diverse Powered Brands into its expansive digital marketplace.

Diverse Powered Brands, the industry’s trusted resource, connects diverse suppliers, buyers, and industry professionals, facilitating a seamless discovery process across all beverage categories. By incorporating Diverse Powered Brands, LibDib Buyers will now have access to a rich catalog of diverse owners, leaders and makers that reflect the modern consumer's desire for inclusivity and social responsibility in their purchasing choices. Subscribers in the Diverse Powered Brands digital catalog will be integrated into LibDib’s e-commerce site, highlighting the brands’ diversity attributes, badges and “Powered by Diverse Powered Brands” logo.

“Our commitment to diversity and innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Cheryl Durzy, CEO of LibDib. “Integration and collaboration with Diverse Powered Brands allows us to showcase unique and underrepresented producers to a broader market, thereby driving growth and creating more equitable opportunities within the industry.”

“We are thrilled to onboard LibDib as a wholesaler in the Diverse Powered Brands platform and to provide buyers with a streamlined way to explore and discover diverse suppliers across all beverage alcohol categories,” said Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Diverse Powered Brands. “This collaboration not only aligns with our mission to foster inclusion and diversity but also equips our suppliers with another route to market through LibDib’s distribution model.”

LibDib is also pleased to offer the integration of Diverse Powered Brands to its current and future LibTech customers. LibTech is a SaaS licensing division of LibDib, offering e-commerce, supplier data management, sales rep ordering and advanced data and analytics capabilities. With this collaboration distributors deploying LibTech customer ordering/e-commerce will have the added ability to showcase a diverse supplier portfolio to their customers.

For additional information about Diverse Powered Brands, please visit www.diversepoweredbrands.com. To explore the opportunities LibDib offers through its innovative distribution platform, visit www.libdib.com.

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC, is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Instagram and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.

About Diverse Powered Brands™

Diverse Powered Brands is the premier centralized B2B global digital catalog connecting diverse suppliers, buyers, supplier diversity managers, importers, wholesalers, and investors across the entire beverage alcohol and hospitality industry. Diverse Powered Brands is the industry’s trusted resource, providing a seamless, easy, and informative way to discover diverse suppliers across all beverage alcohol and non-alcohol categories, all on one platform. Going beyond a digital platform, Diverse Powered Brands operates as a startup incubator functioning as a springboard for early-stage businesses and startups by providing valuable educational resources, virtual master classes led by industry experts, and virtual or in-person pitch days with buyers, wholesalers and investors. To learn more and subscribe visit www.diversepoweredbrands.com.