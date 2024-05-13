Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Announces That KBRA Affirms the Company’s Ratings

FITZGERALD, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”) announced today the Company's ratings were affirmed by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) in its press release dated May 9, 2024. KBRA affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, the subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and the short-term debt rating of K3 for the Company. KBRA indicated a Stable outlook for all long-term ratings and among its key credit considerations, cited favorable views of the Company’s durable deposit franchise, diversified revenue stream, and stability of the loan portfolio credit profile.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. Founded in Fitzgerald, Georgia in 1975, Colony operates locations throughout Georgia and has expanded to serve Birmingham, Alabama, as well as Tallahassee and the Florida Panhandle. At Colony Bank, we offer a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony provides specialized solutions including mortgage, government guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth management, and merchant services. Colony’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBAN.” For more information, please visit www.colony.bank. You can also follow the Company on social media.