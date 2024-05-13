AECOM selected by TxDOT to deliver drainage tunnels for I-35 Capital Express Central project in Austin, Texas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it has been selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to provide project inspection services for the construction of drainage tunnels for the next phase of its $4.5 billion Capital Express (CapEx) Central project in Austin. The project includes the delivery of two large-diameter drainage tunnels and a pump station to provide storm drainage infrastructure relieve flooding and improve safety along the vital I-35 corridor serving the state’s capital.

“With extensive experience working on more than 2,000 miles of tunnel projects worldwide, we are excited to partner with TxDOT on this technically complex project, which will serve as a key foundation for the CapEx Central project,” said Matt Crane, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “We look forward to leveraging our team of multidisciplinary experts and utilizing our innovative tunneling technology to deliver a crucial component for one of the most important mobility projects in Central Texas."

AECOM will oversee the development of two drainage tunnels along I-35 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard to collect stormwater and function as a drainage conveyance system, safely guiding water beneath the road without disrupting traffic or above-ground infrastructure, while the pump station will divert the accumulated water into the Colorado River. According to TxDOT, this eight-mile stretch of I-35 carries nearly 200,000 vehicles each day, serving as vital transportation link connecting Austin, Central Texas and beyond.

“We’re proud to continue our ongoing partnership with TxDOT to create a better-connected, dependable road network for Austin commuters,” said Mark Southwell, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Through our Think and Act Globally strategy, we bring a network of leading international drainage tunnel resources and best practices focused on helping ensure the resilience of Texas roadways well into the future.”

Once complete, the I-35 CapEx Central project is expected to enhance safety, alleviate congestion, optimize operations, and establish a more reliable route for all travelers, including bicyclists, pedestrians, emergency responders and transit users. The project will also reconstruct east-west cross-street bridges, add pedestrian and bicycle paths, and make additional safety and mobility improvements within the project limits.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical and digital expertise, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $14.4 billion in fiscal year 2023. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; potential government shutdowns or other funding circumstances that may cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations that run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs, geopolitical events, and conflicts; currency exchange rate and interest fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and result in any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.