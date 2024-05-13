Ontrak Health Announces New Health Plan Customer Providing Behavioral Healthcare Solutions

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled behavioral healthcare company, today announced the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration has approved Ontrak as a subcontractor for Community Care Plan, a South Florida-based Health Plan to serve its adult Medicaid population. Ontrak Health will deliver the following solutions to Community Care Plan:

Ontrak WholeHealth+ identifying high-cost, high-acuity members with chronic comorbidities and underlying, but unaddressed behavioral health conditions with full coaching and timely access to provider treatment for improved clinical outcomes and significant cost savings.

identifying high-cost, high-acuity members with chronic comorbidities and underlying, but unaddressed behavioral health conditions with full coaching and timely access to provider treatment for improved clinical outcomes and significant cost savings. Ontrak Engage, the company’s coaching-specific solution that identifies members who would benefit from ongoing coaching to help them address physical and behavioral health challenges without the need for provider intervention. In addition to Ontrak Engage being available to adult members, Ontrak Health will further outreach to the Health Plan’s most impacted members with Serious Mental Illness.

the company’s coaching-specific solution that identifies members who would benefit from ongoing coaching to help them address physical and behavioral health challenges without the need for provider intervention. In addition to Ontrak Engage being available to adult members, Ontrak Health will further outreach to the Health Plan’s most impacted members with Serious Mental Illness. Ontrak Access, to provide delegated credentialing services utilizing its NCQA Certification as a Credentials Verification Organization to bring additional qualified behavioral health specialists with access and availability to the Health Plan’s members who are enrolled in the Ontrak WholeHealth+ solution.

to provide delegated credentialing services utilizing its NCQA Certification as a Credentials Verification Organization to bring additional qualified behavioral health specialists with access and availability to the Health Plan’s members who are enrolled in the Ontrak WholeHealth+ solution. Ontrak Quality Support for the members served, jointly collaborating with the Health Plan on HEDIS measures, closing critical gaps in care and improving health outcomes.

for the members served, jointly collaborating with the Health Plan on HEDIS measures, closing critical gaps in care and improving health outcomes. Ontrak Member Portal containing specialized and tailored information delivered through our member-facing stayontrak.com website to provide health and wellness educational content for all the Health Plan’s adult members on how to improve their overall wellbeing.

“We are so excited to welcome a new customer to the Ontrak family. Our unwavering commitment to our Health Plan customers and members is what has guided us in this behavioral health agreement. We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with Community Care Plan and serve their adult Medicaid members,” commented Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ontrak Health.

Miguel Venereo, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Community Care Plan, stated, “Continuing on our mission to support healthier communities, we are working with Ontrak Health to provide quality behavioral health solutions to those most in need in our community, and who have been the hardest to reach. Ontrak Health will help Community Care Plan care for members by providing outreach, coaching, and much-needed behavioral health support and access to our members. We are thrilled to deliver these innovative solutions to our Medicaid members.”

“We believe the execution of this new contract demonstrates the value of our new portfolio of behavioral health solutions as we continue to deepen conversations with our prospects across the country,” stated Brandon LaVerne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Ontrak Health. “We are proud of our peer-reviewed clinical and financial outcomes of our WholeHealth+ solution and look forward to delivering on our mission to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. To that end, we expect to initiate outreach to new eligible members of Community Care Plan in the next 30 to 60 days, and that our overall outreach pool of eligible members for our WholeHealth+ program will grow by approximately 10 percent with the addition of these new eligible members.”

About Ontrak Health

Ontrak Health (Nasdaq: OTRK) is a leading AI and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. Ontrak identifies, engages, activates, and provides care pathways to treatment for the most vulnerable members of the behavioral health population who would otherwise fall through the cracks of the healthcare system. We engage individuals with anxiety, depression, substance use disorder and chronic disease through personalized care coaching and customized care pathways that help them receive the treatment and advocacy they need, despite the socio-economic, medical and health system barriers that exacerbate the severity of their comorbid illnesses. The company’s integrated intervention platform uses AI, predictive analytics and digital interfaces combined with dozens of care coach engagements to deliver improved member health, better healthcare system utilization, and durable outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.

About Community Care Plan (Community Care Plan is a managed care plan with a Florida Medicaid Contract)

Community Care Plan, the health plan with a heart, was created in 2000 as South Florida Community Care Network and is based in Sunrise, Florida. We are owned by two large, well-respected hospitals, Broward Health (North Broward Hospital District) and Memorial Healthcare System (South Broward Hospital District). We serve 150,000 members in Florida Healthy Kids, Medicaid, self-insured employee health plans, and uninsured programs (managed by SydCura, our third-party administration division). We strive to ensure that every community has access to equitable, high-quality affordable healthcare.

Our health plans go beyond doctor visits. They cover a wide range of health and medical benefits and offer an excellent choice of providers and community resources to help overall well-being. Our team also works hard to provide personal and exceptional customer service.

Community Care Plan maintains Health Plan and Health Equity accreditation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for its Medicaid Health Plan. We are also accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Healthcare as a Health Plan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company on the date of this press release and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the expectations around delivering on our obligations with customer contracts. These forward-looking statements reflect numerous assumptions and involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from stated expectations. These risk factors include, among others, our ability to increase operational efficiencies of our Care Coaches and electronic data interchange, continue to achieve outreach success rates, dependence on key personnel and the ability to recruit, retain and develop a large and diverse workforce; high customer concentration and the ability of our customers to terminate our contracts for convenience; intense competition and substantial regulation in the health care industry; changes in regulations or issuance of new regulations or interpretations; limited operating history; our inability to execute our business plan; increase our revenue and achieve profitability; lower than anticipated eligible members under our contracts; the adequacy of our existing cash resources and anticipated capital commitments to enable us to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; lack of outcomes and statistically significant formal research studies; difficulty enrolling new members and maintaining existing members in our programs; the risk that the treatment programs might not be effective; difficulty in developing, exploiting and protecting proprietary technologies; general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services, competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors, and changes in laws, regulations, or policies. For a further list and description of the risks and uncertainties we face, please refer to our most recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings which are available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date they are made and based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

