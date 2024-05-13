Montrose Environmental Group to Present With 3M at the Bank of America Securities 31st Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “Montrose” or “MEG”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced that the Company will present at the Bank of America Securities 31st Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time.

Montrose President and Chief Executive Officer, Vijay Manthripragada, and Montrose Chief Innovation Officer, Steve Woodard Ph.D., will be joined by 3M’s Chief Technology Officer, John Banovetz Ph.D., for a panel discussion. The presentation, “PFAS Panel: Advancing Technology for a Cleaner Tomorrow,” will center on the partnership formed between Montrose and 3M and the innovative approach being implemented to remove PFAS compounds from complex water sources at 3M’s chemical manufacturing sites located in the U.S.

A live audio webcast will be available at the time of the event and may be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://investors.montrose-env.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be available after the event.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With ~3200 employees across 100+ locations worldwide, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling Montrose to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.