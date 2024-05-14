Classically Connected, Inc. Partners with Tectus Insurance Brokers to Connect Musical Instrument Owners with Insurance Providers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its goal to strengthen ties among the many groups in the international classical music community, Classically Connected, Inc. (CCI) has welcomed Tectus Insurance Brokers to its affinity program, which links CCI’s network of musical instrument owners to businesses that serve them.

Through the program, owners will enjoy the advantage of preferential insurance rates while participating insurance companies will gain greater access to this immense international community.

“ Our longstanding relationships with musical instrument owners position us to forge mutually beneficial partnerships, such as the one that we are pleased to have with Tectus,” said Paolo Bodini, chairman of the CCI Board of Trustees.

“ Tectus’ highly specialized insurance products guarantee these owners flexibility and security while they are playing and traveling with an instrument, which corresponds with Classically Connected’s focus on safeguarding musical instruments,” said Rupert Roth, risk management broker at Tectus. “ We are excited to be a part of Classically Connected’s mission to connect a global community through classical music.”

The affinity program will expand to establish partnerships with other types of businesses that serve fine instrument owners such as:

Legal, accounting, artist management and performance booking services

Hotels, airlines, railways and car rental companies

Instrument supply, equipment and repair shops

“ We are eager to scale up this program and continue to build relationships based on trust and collaboration,” added Bodini.

To inquire about joining the program as a provider of services or products to fine instrument owners and players, contact affinity@classicallyconnected.org.

ABOUT CLASSICALLY CONNECTED, INC.

Founded in 1966, Classically Connected, Inc. is a New York City-based 501(c)(3) cultural and educational not-for-profit organization dedicated to connecting a global community through classical music. CCI manages fine instruments, provides education and support to owners of fine instruments and supports a roster of gifted civic-minded artists. ClassicallyConnected.org