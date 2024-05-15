Cognite Data Fusion® Now Available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognite, a globally recognized leader in industrial software, announced today that its flagship Industrial DataOps product, Cognite Data Fusion®, is now available on Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia. This strategic collaboration combines Cognite's leading data management and secure, trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI) with Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and data analytics capabilities, enabling customers to seamlessly migrate their data to the cloud, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and security while empowering customers in Saudi Arabia with simple access to their complex industrial data.

Cognite Data Fusion will deploy its own comprehensive contextualization and generative AI (gen AI) capabilities purpose-built for complex industrial data on top of Google Cloud's advanced AI and machine learning tools—a powerful combination to deliver actionable insights, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital transformation across industries such as energy, manufacturing, and logistics.

"We are thrilled to bring Cognite Data and AI offerings to Google Cloud customers in Saudi Arabia," said Dr. Francois Laborie, Executive Vice President, Cognite. "This is a significant milestone in our partnership, and as well as our commitment to the Kingdom. The power of data and AI, from Cognite and Google Cloud, enables industry transformation via solutions that deliver business value to our customers."

"We are excited to partner with Cognite to bring their advanced industrial data platform to Google Cloud customers in Saudi Arabia," said Abdul Rahman Al Thehaiban, Managing Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Google Cloud. "By leveraging Google Cloud's scalable and secure infrastructure, Cognite Data Fusion will enable customers to harness the power of their data to make smarter business decisions and accelerate their digital transformation journey."

Cognite Data Fusion’s best-of-breed gen AI capabilities tailored for industrial use cases enable customers to generate synthetic data, simulate scenarios, and optimize operations, ultimately improving decision-making and business outcomes.

In the Kingdom and the wider MENA region, Cognite Data Fusion is brought to the market by CNTXT, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cognite. This partnership combines CNTXT's deep understanding of the regional industrial landscape with Cognite's cutting-edge technology, providing customers with tailored solutions that address their specific needs and challenges. "Cognite Data Fusion is poised to revolutionize how the Kingdom’s industries harness insights from their data. Cognite Data Fusion offers world-leading gen AI capabilities tailored for industrial sectors", said Abdullah Jarwan, CEO of CNTXT.

Cognite Data Fusion on Google Cloud is now available for customers in Saudi Arabia. For more information, visit www.cntxt.com.

About CNTXT:

CNTXT, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Cognite, is a leading digital transformation company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With a mission to empower organizations through technology and innovation, CNTXT leverages strategic partnerships and a network of resellers to accelerate digital transformation across public and private sectors in the Kingdom.

About Cognite

Cognite makes Generative AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power and renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable and more profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion®, that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).