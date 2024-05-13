The Association of Cancer Care Centers and Flatiron Health Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Improve Study Data Capture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point of care solutions in oncology and closing the gap between care and research, today announced a collaboration with the Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC), a powerful network of more than 40,000 multidisciplinary practitioners from cancer care communities nationwide, to promote increased access to cancer clinical trials in the community setting and provide member practices with access to Flatiron Clinical Pipe™, a cutting-edge electronic health record (EHR) to electronic data capture (EDC) connector that improves efficiency and reduces time and effort of clinical study data capture.

"This collaboration with Flatiron Health marks a significant moment for us at ACCC. By bringing cutting-edge tech to our community cancer centers, this partnership will make clinical trials more accessible, streamline data management, and help us deliver improved care to our patients across cancer care settings more efficiently and effectively,” said Sumanta K. Pal, MD, FASCO, Chair, ACCC’s Community Oncology Research Institute (ACORI). “We look forward to continuing our work together to realize the full impact and value our partnership can bring to improve the experience of every person with cancer.”

With over 50 years’ experience, ACCC is a leader in the cancer care community that brings together stakeholders to create comprehensive solutions that positively impact the patient experience and patient outcomes. ACCC provides education, resources, and tools to the professional oncology community, and serves alongside Flatiron as a member of CancerX, a public-private partnership announced by The White House as a part of the Biden Cancer Moonshot. As a long-time Flatiron partner, one of ACCC’s aims is to introduce their practices to new technologies that can mitigate workforce shortages, increase clinical trial capabilities, reduce health disparities, and improve care.

Flatiron Clinical Pipe, an EHR-to-EDC tool, captures and transfers clinical study structured and unstructured data quickly and with accuracy. In a recent pilot study with a leading pharmaceutical company, Flatiron Clinical Pipe users saw an average of one hour of time savings per patient visit on laboratory data alone1. With access to Flatiron Clinical Pipe, ACCC practitioners and member practices will be able to improve efficiency and reduce time and effort of study data capture, enabling centers to conduct more clinical studies and offer paths to redirect resources to patient care.

“This partnership with ACCC has myriad benefits, with one of the most important being the ability to reduce research staff workloads,” said Ivy Altomare, MD, Head of Research Oncology, Clinical Research, Flatiron Health. “By putting Flatiron Clinical Pipe in the hands of more community cancer care centers, Flatiron and ACCC will enhance ongoing efforts to expand the footprint of cancer research in the community, broadening access to and representativeness of cancer clinical trials.”

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients’ real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About the Association of Cancer Care Centers

The Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) is the leading education and advocacy organization for the cancer care community. Founded in 1974, ACCC is a powerful network of more than 40,000 multidisciplinary practitioners from 1,700 hospitals and practices nationwide. As advances in cancer screening and diagnosis, treatment options, and care delivery models continue to evolve, so has ACCC - adapting its resources to meet the changing needs of the entire oncology care team. For more information, visit accc-cancer.org. Follow us on social media; read our blog, ACCCBuzz; tune in to our CANCER BUZZ podcast; and view our CANCER BUZZ TV channel.

1. Sanofi. "Sanofi's Approach to Scaling EHRs as eSource in Clinical Trials". September, 2023. DPharm Presentation.