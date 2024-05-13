Verint Secures $7 Million Contract with a Fortune 100 Insurance Company for AI Business Outcome Expansion and Multi-Year Renewal

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, announced today a $7 million dollar three-year contract with a long-standing leading insurance customer to deploy the Verint Open Platform in a hybrid cloud mode to drive AI business outcomes.

The insurer embraced Verint’s vision of enabling brands to increase CX automation with an open platform that drives AI business outcomes, now. Included in the deal is the Verint Work Allocation Bot, part of a team of specialized AI-powered bots available from Verint. The Work Allocation Bot leverages AI models and behavioral data to ensure the right work is assigned to the right employee at the right time – increasing workforce efficiency.

“This contract renewal coupled with AI-powered bot expansion is testament to our differentiated open platform vision and ability to help brands increase CX automation at their own pace,” says Verint’s Dave Singer, global vice president, go-to-market strategy. “Large enterprises appreciate the flexibility of a hybrid cloud architecture that enables them to achieve AI business outcomes now without changing their current ecosystem.”

The contract, which was signed in April, was on Verint’s fiscal first quarter roadmap and includes Bundled SaaS and Unbundled SaaS deployments over a three-year term.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

