Sam Chauhan, Results-Oriented Mindset Coach, Latest Thought-Leader to Unveil Digital Twin

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sam Chauhan, coaching guru and founder of Mindset Summit, launches his new digital AI twin, expanding his brand and sharing his knowledge in a relatable, uniquely interpersonal fashion. Chauhan possesses a wide variety of coaching and motivational skills, including conversational hypnosis and subliminal persuasive linguistics. He has helped professional athletes, pro poker players, real estate and mortgage loan specialists, celebrities, and business leaders achieve superior results through coaching techniques that enhance the individual’s mindset.

Sam Chauhan, who has been featured on ESPN, NBC, and in TIME Magazine, joins Doug Jackson, President and CEO of flooring company CALI, as an early adopter of the new Twin Protocol platform. Combining the latest in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced digital voice processing, Twin Protocol provides the most secure means of sharing knowledge, starting with AI-based voice communication. With his digital AI twin, Chauhan has the ability to be ever-present online, answering questions in his own voice, on a one-on-one basis.

Interact with Chauhan’s digital twin here: Sam Chauhan Digital Twin

Chauhan believes the Twin Protocol digital AI twin will dramatically expand his worldwide presence: “My digital twin will give me a precious gift – time. Time to communicate, interact with, and help people anywhere, anytime.”

Led by Seattle business leader and AI-industry trailblazer, Stacey Engle, and veteran blockchain entrepreneur and Chief Strategy Officer, Bill Inman, Twin Protocol will revolutionize how thought leaders, brands, celebrities, and others communicate and securely share knowledge with customers, fans, and individuals. Verbal communication on the Twin Protocol platform is available today, and in the future, the platform will be gamified and customers can also choose to develop their own AI twin that can be securely accessed by other ecosystems.

“Sam Chauhan epitomizes how thought leaders can use our digital AI twins to forward their business and communication objectives,” said Stacey Engle, CEO of Twin Protocol. “With our groundbreaking technology, Sam will be able to securely share his knowledge in an exceptionally personal way with internal and external audiences around the globe, any time of day or night.”

About Twin Protocol

The mission of Twin Protocol’s global venture is to empower individuals and organizations to create secure, dynamic digital versions of themselves to share knowledge, create legacies, and foster continuous learning. Through an advanced AI and blockchain ecosystem, Twin Protocol is revolutionizing the way knowledge and expertise are preserved, shared, and utilized. Twin Protocol, along with strategic partners including SingularityNET, is committed to helping users shape a future where knowledge is an enduring and shared asset. Learn more at Twin Protocol.