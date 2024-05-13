CapIntel and BMO Private Wealth Working Together to Strengthen Advisor-Client Relationships

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel Inc. (CapIntel), a leading Business-to-Business financial technology company, announced an agreement today with BMO Private Wealth to leverage CapIntel’s intuitive platform and tools to help support BMO Private Wealth Investment Advisors (BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.) and Investment Counsellors (BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc.) create compelling proposals, pitchbooks, and reports for clients. CapIntel’s industry-leading technology produces visually appealing and compelling materials in a streamlined, digestible, client-friendly manner that are designed to increase client engagement and strengthen financial advisor-investor relationships.

“BMO Private Wealth is pleased to work with CapIntel to leverage its innovative proposal platform to continue enhancing our client experiences and to accelerate BMO’s digital first strategy,” said Stephen Macdonald, Head of Investments, BMO Private Wealth Canada. “Using CapIntel’s technology equips our investment professionals with tools to create detailed, visually appealing comparisons to help clients invest with confidence.”

The CapIntel platform provides a centralized hub for managing client portfolios, conducting market research, and generating personalized recommendations, eliminating the need for manual data gathering and analysis. This provides investment professionals with more capacity to focus on strategic decision-making and client interactions and increases productivity for professionals in serving clients more effectively.

"CapIntel was built to empower investment professionals as they work to create the best possible client experiences for investors and improve efficiency. We’re thrilled to be working with BMO Private Wealth as it continues to prioritize the needs of its investment professionals to improve the client experience and drive engagement,” said James Rockwood, Founder and CEO of CapIntel.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a B2B fintech company serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can better understand their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 14,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information and on LinkedIn.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About BMO Private Wealth

BMO Private Wealth is a brand name for a business group consisting of Bank of Montreal and certain of its affiliates in providing private wealth management products and services. Not all products and services are offered by all legal entities within BMO Private Wealth. Banking services are offered through Bank of Montreal. Investment management, wealth planning, tax planning and philanthropy planning services are offered through BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and BMO Private Investment Counsel Inc. Estate, trust, and custodial services are offered through BMO Trust Company. BMO Private Wealth legal entities do not offer tax advice. BMO Trust Company and BMO Bank of Montreal are Members of CDIC.