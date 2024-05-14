JLR and Dassault Systèmes Extend Partnership, Deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE Platform for All Vehicle Programs Worldwide

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it has extended its long-term strategic partnership with JLR for five years, heralding a new era of digital transformation at the automaker that will drive improved efficiency, collaborative innovation and sustainability throughout the enterprise.

JLR continues to deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform globally, to support the end-to-end development of all its modern luxury vehicles. More than 18,000 users across all JLR business areas and suppliers will make use of virtual twins to increase efficiency, improve production management, save time, and reduce waste and costs.

JLR’s decision to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at this scale further confirms the role that Dassault Systèmes plays in JLR’s commitment for a good and responsible business in an industry that demands high levels of excellence and personalization.

JLR can leverage Dassault Systèmes’ entire portfolio of transportation and mobility industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, both on premise and on the cloud. Its teams in ideation, requirements, model-based systems engineering, computer-aided design and manufacturing, as well as its value chain, will be connected in one collaborative virtual environment, leveraging knowledge and know-how. This creates value, to enable JLR’s employees to focus on high-quality tasks as well as empower them to evolve in more advanced roles.

“JLR is utilizing the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enhance its virtual twin experience, creating software-defined vehicles that seamlessly integrate both hardware and software development. This systems engineering approach connects and integrates various disciplines, driving the development of its vehicles and ensuring excellence as demanded by luxury brands,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes. “Our software as a service solution provides JLR teams with increased agility and the ability to access the latest technology on demand. After five years of partnership, we are opening a new era of collaboration beyond engineering and manufacturing through a trusted partnership, where teams from JLR and Dassault Systèmes work closely in short iterations to address JLR and its ecosystem's challenges.”

