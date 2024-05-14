Fifth Place for Alberto Bona With the Class40 IBSA at the Transat CIC – The Project Sailing into the Future. Together Lands in the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Friday, May 10, 2024, at 6:05:37 pm Italian time (12:05:37 in New York) – after 12 days, 4 hours, 35 minutes and 37 seconds of navigation – Alberto Bona aboard the Class40 IBSA crossed in fifth position the finish line of the Transat CIC, 130 nautical miles from New York, thus closing this challenging transatlantic race which had started from Lorient last April 28. With the arrival in New York of the Class40 IBSA, the project Sailing into the Future. Together lands in the United States, also directly involving IBSA USA, the American subsidiary of the multinational pharmaceutical Company.

After crossing the finish line, the real prize was the entry into the Upper Bay of New York, which took place on May 11: a perfect dawn welcomed Alberto Bona passing under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, where the shore team and the IBSA team were waiting for him, and getting past the Statue of Liberty, crossing one of the world’s most beautiful waterfronts along the New York skyline.

“It’s been a very tough race”, commented Alberto. “A real feat: at times I sailed in conditions I had never experienced before. I had to react to many difficulties linked to a series of small failures, which put me to the test. I am proud of this result: crossing the finish line of the Transat CIC means a lot to me. We found difficult conditions, sailing for many days with very strong tailwinds, on the thin line between pushing to the speed limit and a mere survival pace. I learned a lot. For us who were sailing a little further back, the second low was very strong, there was really a lot of swell: a beautiful sight”.

Precisely these weather conditions put the boat to the test: in fact, she suffered a series of damages to the sails and to one of the rudders, which the skipper managed directly at sea. A damage to the hull forced the Class40 IBSA to go slower in some phases of the race, somehow limiting her performance: this delamination issue – that is, the “weakening” of a small portion of the hull due to the failure of the fibres with which the boat is built – will now require a series of restoration works.

“When we inaugurated the third season of the project Sailing into the Future. Together”, stated Giorgio Pisani, IBSA Group Vice President and Project Leader, “we emphasised that one of the key words would have been “courage”. And so it was! Bona had to overcome many difficulties, finding the inner strength to always be concentrated, to cope with breakdowns in extreme weather conditions. From Alberto’s exploits we can draw profound inspiration for our work: knowing how to respond effectively to difficulties, without ever giving up”.

The American flag tied to the stay and the Manhattan skyscrapers in the background: the arrival in port was unforgettable for Alberto, at his very first transoceanic race on a route so far North.

The skipper – who turned 38 on May 9, while still racing – was celebrated by IBSA USA collaborators, who subsequently visited the Class40 IBSA. On Sunday, the regatta awards ceremony was held on the Wavetree ship, moored in front of the South Street Seaport Museum in New York, a few steps from the Brooklyn Bridge. After some work on the hull, the Class40 IBSA will move to Canada, to participate in the Québec Saint-Malo, starting on June 30 from Québec City.