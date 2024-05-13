Dameron Hospital Selects DoseMeRx to Advance Precision Dosing

JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DoseMe, a leading provider of model-informed precision dosing (MIPD), is proud to announce its partnership with Dameron Hospital, Managed by Adventist, to deploy its sophisticated dosing platform. This initiative aims to refine the integration and analysis of clinical data, facilitating seamless collaboration among healthcare providers, and providing care for specialized patient groups.

“Our mission is to deliver top-quality care to the community,” said Andrew Sugano, Staff Pharmacist at Dameron. “The DoseMe platform helps us to improve patient outcomes and reduce adverse events while effectively onboarding pharmacists with standardized protocols around Vancomycin Area Under the Curve (AUC) dosing.”

Dameron Hospital is a fully accredited, non-profit, 200+ bed community hospital providing acute and tertiary level care to San Joaquin County residents. Now managed by Adventist Health, the hospital remains committed to providing high-quality care and has earned various state and national recognitions and numerous awards and accolades. Dameron services include cardiology and cardiac surgery, orthopedics, bariatric surgery, general acute care, emergency, and intensive care services.

Dr. Sharmeen Roy, Chief Strategy and Science Officer, remarks on the industry’s evolution toward tailored patient care, emphasizing, “Model-informed precision dosing is the keystone for personalized medicine, significantly enhancing treatment outcomes for patients with unique therapeutic needs, particularly in renal and obesity-related cases. Dameron Hospital’s adoption of DoseMeRx stands as a testament to our collective drive for excellence and innovation in patient care. DoseMeRx’ Bayesian dosing platform creates great efficiencies while delivering better care, and we are thrilled to provide ongoing support for the Dameron Hospital initiative.”

The application of precision dosing is particularly crucial for patients with renal impairment, where the individualization of drug dosing is critical to ensure safety and effectiveness. DoseMeRx addresses these complexities with evidence-based methodologies that support clinicians in delivering care that meets the highest standards of patient care.

For a comprehensive overview into the capabilities of DoseMeRx and its role in advancing precision dosing, please visit https://doseme-rx.com/why-dosemerx/drug-packages

About DoseMe

DoseMe combines smart technology with science, leveraging clinically-validated PK/PD models, patient characteristics, drug concentrations, and genotype to accurately individualize a dose in seconds. The platform is HIPAA, ISO & FDA compliant and the only Bayesian dosing platform to be HITRUST CSF certified. For more information on successful applications of its products, DoseMeRx and DoseMe Analytics, visit https://doseme-rx.com/success-stories