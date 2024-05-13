Bardstown Bourbon Company Taps Single Malt, Beer, and Wine Pioneers for 2024 Collaborative Series Releases

BARDSTOWN, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bardstown Bourbon Company’s award-winning Collaborative Series will continue to push the boundaries of possibility in 2024, partnering with category innovators in whisky, wine and beer. Three bespoke Collaborative Series whiskeys will be released this year, beginning with a union with Amrut Distillery, pioneer of Indian single malts, marking a first-of-its-kind finish for American whiskey.

The Amrut Collaborative Series brings together the tradition of single malt with the robust palates of long-aged Indiana ryes and Kentucky bourbons. Two straight rye whiskeys aged in Amrut Indian Single Malt barrels for 18 months. The resulting liquid was carefully blended with premium aged Kentucky straight bourbons to create a distinct flavor profile that bridges cultures and traditions to create something singular.

This unique whiskey leads with baked cherry, campfire, and vanilla, enveloped by cinnamon and herbal tea. On the palate, waves of ginger and malt lead to a wonderfully complex, lasting finish. Amrut Collaborative Series is presented at 110 proof (55 percent ABV) and is offered in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $159.99.

“Amrut is creating some beautiful liquid right now. Their use of malted barley, distilled and aged in a warm, humid climate is such an interesting bridge between Scottish whisky and bourbon," said Dan Callaway, VP of Product Development, responsible for the final flavor profile of all Bardstown Bourbon Co. products. "It’s fascinating to see how our rye blend absorbed characteristics of both the peated and unpeated Amrut barrels, resulting in a unique depth of flavor and character. We then created a custom bourbon blend to join the finished rye and bring red fruit and rich caramel. The result is an authentic collaboration bursting with new flavors."

This partnership with the Amrut Distillery, trailblazers of authentic Indian single malt whisky, showcases imagination, creativity, and the power of global connection. The largest and most well-known brand, no Indian single malt has been more influential than Amrut, which launched an entire category that today represents more than half of the top 10 brands globally. Following strict Scotch regulations, Amrut is a classic single malt, with bourbon and caramelized biscuit on the nose, a bittersweet palate with oak, barley and blood orange that is both buttery and delicate. The intricate finish leaves a trace of brown sugar and cocoa. Amrut is currently available in 44 countries.

"There is a natural synergy in collaborating with Bardstown Bourbon Co. as two industry innovators. Bardstown Bourbon Co. has put out some astounding flavors over the years and the interplay between these two traditions will certainly create some really interesting whiskey,” said Ashok Chokalingam, Head of Distilling and International Sales.

The final blend of Bardstown Bourbon Co. Amrut Collaborative Series brings together five whiskeys into a wholly original blend bursting with flavor:

BLEND ORIGIN AGE MASH BILL FINISH 43% Indiana 9 year Corn 45% Rye 51% Malted Barley 4% 18 months in Amrut Indian Single Malt barrels 20% Indiana 8 year Rye 95% Malted Barley 5% 18 months in Amrut Indian Single Malt barrels 17% Kentucky 14 year Corn 75% Rye 13% Malted Barley 12% None 15% Kentucky 10 year Corn 78% Rye 10% Malted Barley 12% None 5% Kentucky 11 year Corn 78% Rye 13% Malted Barley 9% None

FULL SLATE OF 2024 COLLABORATIONS OFFERS TRAILBLAZERS IN WINE, BEER

This year’s Collaborative Series releases bring partnerships with some of the most notable and forward-looking brands.

“It’s going to be a banner year for Bardstown Bourbon Company's Collaborative Series,” said Callaway. “Distinctive, premium expressions have been aging wonderfully in our rickhouses and are now ready to be enjoyed. From India to Napa Valley, we are ready to celebrate these tremendous explorations and share them with the world.”

Later this summer, Bardstown Bourbon Co. will release a collaboration with Silver Oak, a more than 50-year tradition of Cabernet Sauvignon aged exclusively in American Oak. Like Bardstown Bourbon Co. Silver Oak vows that their best bottles are ahead, never settling and always looking to improve and innovate. Silver Oak remains one of the most sought-after brands in the global wine industry.

This fall will bring a partnership with Blackberry Farm through their internationally acclaimed brewery. Rustic, rooted and refined, Blackberry Farm Brewery draws inspiration from old-world tradition while reflecting the unique changing seasons and culinary heritage of the South.

About Bardstown Bourbon Company

Bardstown Bourbon Company is pushing the boundaries of innovation while honoring the traditional art of making great whiskey. With the most modern, technically advanced whiskey distillery, Bardstown Bourbon Co. combines distillation and spirited hospitality into a modern, authentic bourbon experience unlike any other on the Kentucky Bourbon TrailTM. Named 2023 Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year by IWSC and boasting the highest rated bourbon in the world, Bardstown Bourbon Co. is working to push the entire industry in a direction that is more innovative, more transparent and more collaborative. Bardstown Bourbon Co. is a top 10 distiller in the U.S. For more information visit BardstownBourbon.com.