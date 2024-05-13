Comstock Announces Four New Leases at The Hartford

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock”), a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today the signing of the following four new leases at The Hartford building, located at 3101 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia:

Spartan Shield – 2,900 square feet (Office)

– 2,900 square feet (Office) Paris Baguette – 3,400 square feet (Retail)

– 3,400 square feet (Retail) Relive Health – 2,200 square feet (Retail)

– 2,200 square feet (Retail) Kilwins – 1,500 square feet (Retail)

The Hartford is a trophy office tower positioned adjacent to the Clarendon Metro Station in the heart of the Arlington neighborhood’s diverse array of amenities. Spartan Shield joins 11 other tenants who currently lease office space at The Hartford, bringing it to 79% commercial occupancy. The addition of three new retail tenants completes the full occupancy of 7,100 square feet of ground-level retail space at The Hartford.

Paris Baguette is a community bakery and café chain that offers delectable French-inspired baked goods and beverages, creating a welcoming space for the community to gather. “I plan to leverage the knowledge and experience I have gained, both over 20 years as a business owner and 5 years leading Paris Baguette, to work with my team to deliver the level of service to our customers that will make this Paris Baguette the crown jewel of the neighborhood,” stated Sean Kim, Franchise Owner of Paris Baguette.

Relive Health is an anti-aging and wellness practice that provides comprehensive health and wellness services, going beyond traditional care to enhance the overall well-being of their patients.

Kilwins is a traditional confectionery store that dates back to 1947 and specializes in high-quality chocolates, ice cream, fudge, and other sweet treats. “We're ecstatic to join the Clarendon neighborhood and open our doors to customers in the first quarter of 2025,” said Ahmed Salem General Manager of the new Kilwins franchise location. “We look forward to introducing the community to our delicious chocolates, fudge, and ice cream. It will be a destination where families and friends can come together and make memories.”

Spartan Shield is a full-service outsourced accounting and CFO consulting firm that specializes in government and commercial entities. “Spartan Shield Solutions is thrilled to announce our expansion into a larger space within the Comstock community,” said Jack Longanacre, President and CEO of Spartan Shield Solutions. “This significant growth in space, coupled with our rapid growth as a company, will enable us to enhance our support for small and medium-sized businesses with their accounting needs.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome these four new tenants to The Hartford,” stated Tim Steffan, Comstock’s Chief Operating Officer. “Their arrival further enhances this property’s impressive roster of corporate tenants and diverse amenity options, solidifying its position as one of the most prominent and sought-after workplace destinations in Arlington.”

Sebastian Restifo and Harper Sigman from H&R Retail, Yorke Allen from JLL and Jessy Toor, Comstock’s VP of Leasing represented the Landlord in these transactions. The tenants in these transactions were represented by the following: Alex Willner from KLNB for Kilwins, Arris Noble from JLL for Relive Health, Amanda DeVinney from CBRE for Paris Baguette, and Michael Hammond from Tenant Consulting for Spartan Shields.

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of stabilized, under construction, and planned assets that are strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.