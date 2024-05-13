Penske Joins Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT) as Charter Member

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (“PACT”), a coalition focused on education and advocacy for accelerating the construction of nationwide infrastructure for medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD*) zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), today announced the addition of Penske Truck Leasing as a Charter Member.

As a Charter Member, Penske will hold a permanent seat on the Board of Directors. Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning from Penske will fill the Board seat.

“We’re pleased to join PACT and to support the ongoing dialogue about a sensible approach to ZEVs, fleet electrification, and the infrastructure investments needed to realistically support the trucking industry in the future,” said Art Vallely, President of Penske Truck Leasing. “We have been at the forefront of testing and running ZEV options, advising fleet customers on their use, and building charging infrastructure. Our nation requires a commonsense regulatory approach to be successful with this energy transition as well as more infrastructure investment to support the critical needs of the trucking industry which moves approximately 80 percent of all goods in the U.S.”

A leading fleet operator, Penske currently operates and maintains a fleet of more than 445,800 vehicles across its businesses in North America on behalf of itself and its customers.

“Penske is a tremendous asset to PACT. Its longstanding customer relationships and deep understanding of fleet operational needs will help close the knowledge gap that currently exists between the utility and trucking sectors,” said Ritchie Huang, PACT Board Member and Executive Manager for Government Affairs at Daimler Truck North America. “We’re excited to have Penske’s involvement in PACT and look forward to incorporating their perspective into our strategic planning going forward.”

In addition to Penske, PACT members include ABB E-mobility, BC Hydro, Burns & McDonnell, Chateau Energy Solutions, Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, EV Realty, Geotab, Greenlane™, InductEV, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., Mortenson Construction, Navistar, Inc., Pitt Ohio, Pilot Travel Centers, Prologis Inc., Voltera, Volvo Group North America, WattEV, and Zeem Solutions.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 445,800 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 980 maintenance facilities and more than 2,600 truck rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit www.PenskeTruckLeasing.com for more information.

About Powering America’s Commercial Transportation

Powering America’s Commercial Transportation (PACT) is the unified voice for medium- and heavy-duty (M/HD) zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, bringing together all ZEV stakeholders, including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial fleets, infrastructure developers, electric utilities, policymakers and regulators. PACT is committed to advancing America’s zero-emission transportation goals by accelerating the deployment of nationwide infrastructure for M/HD ZEVs. For more information, visit www.pactcoalition.org. Follow PACT on LinkedIn and X.

* M/HD refers to Class 6-8 vehicles according to the Federal Highway Administration