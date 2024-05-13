Assured Guaranty Municipal Insures $1.134 Billion of Bonds for the Brightline Florida Passenger Rail Project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM)* insured $1.134 billion of senior revenue bonds, Brightline Trains Florida LLC Issue, Series 2024 (Tax-Exempt), issued by the Florida Development Finance Corporation on May 9. The bonds insured by AGM are part of a $2.219 billion issue of fixed-rate revenue bonds that priced on April 25.

By insuring a majority of the senior bonds, Assured Guaranty’s participation helped drive a highly successful execution by Morgan Stanley in placing this debt,” said Lorne Potash, Managing Director, Infrastructure Finance, Americas. “Brightline is the first private sector passenger rail system built in the U.S. in over a century and this transaction further demonstrates the value investors place on Assured Guaranty’s extensive due diligence and financial guaranty as it insured $1.134 billion of senior debt.”

“Assured Guaranty has unrivaled capacity and transaction experience to guarantee municipal bonds and infrastructure financings,” said Sam Nakhleh, Director, Infrastructure Finance, Americas. “We were pleased to help bring this important transaction to market.”

The bonds will be fully amortizing after an initial interest only period. AGM insured term bonds of: $326,500,000 due in 2044, $213,180,000 due in 2047 and $593,910,000 due in 2053. The total insured par was $1,133,590,000 out of a total issuance of $2,219,280,000.

Morgan Stanley served as sole book-running manager for the transaction. Hogan Lovells served as AGM’s legal counsel.

*AGM is a subsidiary of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and non-U.S. public finance, infrastructure and structured finance markets. Assured Guaranty also participates in the asset management business through its ownership interest in Sound Point Capital Management, LP and certain of its investment management affiliates. AGL is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based holding company. More information on AGL and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

