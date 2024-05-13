Conceal and TerraOne (member of Zero One Group) Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Solutions

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal, a pioneering AI-powered browser security solutions provider, and Zero One, a leading IT solutions company based in Taiwan, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to fortify cybersecurity infrastructure and provide cutting-edge solutions to organizations worldwide.

"Our partnership with Zero One is a testament to our shared commitment to revolutionizing cybersecurity solutions," expressed Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. "This collaboration not only addresses the immediate need for enhanced browser security but also signifies our long-term commitment to the safety and well-being of users worldwide. By integrating ConcealBrowse into Zero One's cybersecurity suite, we are poised to offer enhanced protection against web threats, leveraging AI-powered technology for real-time threat detection. Together, we will embark on a journey to empower organizations across various sectors with innovative cybersecurity solutions, ensuring they navigate the digital landscape with confidence and resilience.”

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with Conceal, uniting our strengths to confront the evolving cybersecurity landscape,” stated Polina Yuan, GM of TerraOne. “This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering unparalleled IT solutions and safeguarding our client's digital assets. Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to offer innovative, forward-looking cybersecurity solutions, empowering businesses worldwide to navigate the complexities of the digital age with confidence and resilience.”

This collaboration heralds a new era of fortified online security, marked by groundbreaking initiatives and cutting-edge technology. Highlights of this alliance include the integration of ConcealBrowse into Zero One's cybersecurity suite, fortifying clients against web threats with AI-driven protection and real-time threat detection. Leveraging Zero One's expansive global network, Conceal is poised to venture into new markets, bolstering its user base across diverse industries such as finance, healthcare, and education. Conceal and Zero One remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding digital landscapes and equipping users with the knowledge and tools necessary for a secure online experience.

About Conceal

Conceal is dedicated to defending organizations against web-based threats. Their product, ConcealBrowse, is an AI-powered browser extension designed to detect, prevent, and shield users from sophisticated cyber threats such as phishing and credential theft. ConcealBrowse significantly reduces the risk of costly cyber incidents by focusing on securing the human element of cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/conceal-browse/

About TerraOne

TerraOne was established in 2024 and is committed to developing enterprise information software and hardware equipment sales agents to respond to diverse and changing market demands. It is one of the subsidiaries of Taiwan's professional IT distributor - Zero One Tech. Taking professional services and excellence as its indicators, TerraOne focuses on expanding the agency business of cybersecurity brands in the first year. At the same time, it provides various sales and marketing-oriented services to partners with the parent company's data center infrastructure, digital transformation and other solutions Integration support.

About Zero One

Established in 1980, Zero One boasts over 40 years of experience in Taiwan's information service industry, delivering comprehensive enterprise IT solutions. With a team of over 100 professionals, Zero One excels in IT infrastructure, network and information security, multi-cloud platform management, and AI big data applications. Through its offerings, including sustainable governance, multi-cloud management, information resilience, and AI application, Zero One empowers businesses with forward-thinking and competitive solutions, driving the modernization of enterprise IT. For more information, visit https://www.zerone.com.tw/en