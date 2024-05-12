Druva and NEXTGEN Group Extend Partnership Agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva, the first and only at-scale SaaS platform for data security, today announced that its strategic partnership with NEXTGEN Group, a prominent IT distribution and services company, has been extended to include Malaysia and Singapore. This extended offering builds upon the world-class data protection solutions being offered to businesses across Australia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

“ Data security is paramount for organizations across the globe,” said Ian Parslow, Senior Director Partners and Distribution at Druva. “ The extension of our partnership with NEXTGEN Group to include the ASEAN region is an important step for Druva as we continue to scale our global ecosystem of partners to bring even more confidence to businesses who are looking to strengthen their data security and resilience strategies.”

The extended partnership includes the ability for joint customers to leverage data protection technologies that improve their cyber resiliency, and streamline their data governance and data insights at scale. Druva offers the industry’s only at-scale, SaaS-based platform for data security, eliminating the need for hardware, software, and maintenance, freeing customers’ resources for more critical projects and enhancing businesses’ overall cyber resilience.

Wendy O’Keeffe, EVP Asia for NEXTGEN said, “ Our teams in Malaysia and Singapore are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to drive further market growth for Druva. As customers increasingly seek streamlined solutions for data security through a single platform, Druva’s trusted and innovative SaaS-based platform stands out as a valuable addition to our portfolio. This will enable us to effectively cater to the needs of customers ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprises.”

About NEXTGEN Group

The NEXTGEN Group is a pioneering technology channel services group that supports the channel ecosystem. We do this by bringing together established and emerging technologies across cybersecurity, cloud, enterprise software and data management solutions that push the boundaries of what is possible – the next generation of IT knowledge, service, and delivery. The business is a hub of collaboration within the supply chain that makes it easy for technology partners to do business with international vendors on complex and ever-changing product suites. Our unique and award-winning combination of specialist knowledge, innovative technology platforms and complementary services enables our partners and vendors to stay relevant and remain ahead in this dynamic IT environment. For more information, please visit https://nextgen.group

About Druva

Druva enables cyber, data and operational resilience for every organization with the Data Security Cloud, the industry’s first and only at-scale SaaS solution. Customers can radically simplify data protection, streamline data governance, and gain data visibility and insights as they accelerate cloud adoption. Druva pioneered a SaaS-based approach to eliminate complex infrastructure and related management costs, and deliver data security via a single platform spanning multiple geographies and clouds. Druva is trusted by thousands of enterprises to make data more resilient and accelerate their journey to the cloud. Visit druva.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.