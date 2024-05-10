FCTI Announces ATM Expansion with New Services at 7-Eleven, Inc.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FCTI, a leading nationwide ATM solutions provider, has announced that they have extended and expanded their long-term relationship with 7-Eleven, the largest convenience store chain in the United States. Under the terms of its new agreement, FCTI will continue to operate ATMs in 7-Eleven-branded locations, expand its services to Speedway-branded locations, and roll out new retail financial services to 7-Eleven customers.

FCTI expects to increase its number of ATM locations from about 8,600 to 11,600 by the end of 2025. Along with this expansion comes a variety of new services that FCTI plans to test and introduce to 7-Eleven customers and its ATM users. These services will improve customer convenience. FCTI currently provides unique, effective branding solutions for banks and credit unions to better serve their customers inside of 7-Eleven U.S. locations.

“We are very pleased to announce today that we have extended and expanded our relationship with 7-Eleven,” said Wayne Malone, President of FCTI. “I am extremely proud of the team at FCTI and look forward to leveraging the wealth of expertise at our parent Seven Bank to continue delivering best-in-class service to 7-Eleven and its customers for years to come.”

David Seltzer, CFO of 7-Eleven, also commented on the new agreement. "7-Eleven is pleased to renew and expand our longstanding relationship with FCTI. We are very excited to work with the new leadership team at FCTI to deliver best-in-class ATM Services, with new state-of-the-art ATM hardware, while exploring new and innovative financial services that meet the needs of our customers.”

About FCTI

FCTI, Inc. is a leading nationwide ATM solutions provider specializing in advanced ATM placements and operations. Our patented MBA technology, network partnerships, and leading software developments offer businesses real marketing, distribution, and revenue-generating opportunities through the ATM channel. As of the end of March, FCTI, Inc. deployed 8,561 ATMs in 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Website: https://fcti.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fcti-inc/

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com